Coronavirus transmits in all climatic conditions –Prof. Arinola

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

A Professor of Immunology, Dr. Olatunbosun Ganiyu Arinola has debunked the myth that the new coronavirus does not transmit in hot and humid climatic conditions. Arinola, who said this recently, however affirmed that the virus gets transmitted in all climatic conditions around the world.

 

The professor from the University of Ibadan/University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan spoke during a webinar session organised by the National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity).

 

Arinola in his presentation tagged, ‘COVID-19, The Myth, The Truth & The New Normal,’ used the occasion of the webinar to highlight nu-merous myths and rumours without any scientific basis being peddled about coronavirus including one saying the disease was a death sentence and that the infection could be contracted through Chinese food.

 

He urged Nigerians to always check the facts to avoid being misled; saying the coronavirus pandemic was a new disease, which scientists were still learning a lot about. Although, there are no drugs licensed for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19, he said several trials were currently on-going to find medications including vaccines to tackle the disease.

 

The most common symptoms of coronavirus are dry cough, tiredness and fever and some may develop pneumonia. However, the best way to confirm the infection is to do laboratory test and follow up on treatment if one tests positive.

 

 

Earlier in his welcome address, the President, National Association of Seadogs, Ibadan Chapter, Isaac Biokin urged Nigerians to take responsibility personally for preventing themselves from contracting the virus and curb the spread.

 

Biokin said the organisation used the occasion of the webinar to share its thoughts, values and position, as it related to the health challenges brought about by the advent of the novel coronavirus.

