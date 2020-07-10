Coronavirus: UK quarantine rules end for travellers from dozens of countries

Quarantine rules end today for people travelling to the UK from more than 70 countries and British Overseas Territories.

People will no longer have to isolate for 14 days or provide an address where they are staying.

The rules covered people arriving by air, sea or train, and also included UK nationals.

But now travellers arriving into England, Wales and Northern Ireland from 58 countries and 14 British Overseas Territories deemed low risk are exempted, reports Sky News.

The full list is featured below and includes many popular European holiday destinations such as France, Croatia and Spain.

Countries not on the list include the US, Canada, Portugal, Sweden, Mexico, Brazil, Russia, Iran, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and China.

The original list of countries to which quarantine rules no longer apply had included Serbia but the country has now been removed, the Foreign Office announce in a tweet just after midnight.

#Serbia has been removed from the list of countries exempt from FCO advice against non-essential international travel, based on the latest assessment of COVID-19 risk. The FCO now advise against all but essential travel to Serbia. Read more: https://t.co/ZJMf0dUEyW pic.twitter.com/qpIShabmmw

— FCO travel advice (@FCOtravel) July 9, 2020

The changes come into force in Wales and England today, with Northern Ireland’s first minister saying the switch would also hopefully take effect there on Friday.

Scotland’s quarantine rules are also being relaxed today for 57 countries – of which Spain is not one – and 14 overseas territories.

Some of the countries on the lists are not allowing tourists.

Australia and New Zealand are open only to their own citizens or permanent residents, for example.

The end of quarantine rules for many countries comes after the government announced on Thursday that beauty salons, tanning shops and tattooists can reopen in England from Monday, while gyms and indoor swimming pools will be allowed to let customers return later this month.

Here are the key dates:

Outdoor pools to reopen from Saturday

Theatres, opera, dance and music to resume outdoors from this weekend

Club cricket to return from Saturday, with other outdoor recreational sports to follow later

Beauticians, tattooists, spas and tanning salons to reopen from Monday

Indoor gyms, swimming pools and dance studios to return from July 25

The scaling back of quarantine restrictions in the UK is happening hours after Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the World Health Organisation, said COVID-19 was “accelerating” in many parts of the world.

The 58 countries now exempted from quarantine measures are:

Andorra

Antigua and Barbuda

Aruba

Australia

Austria

Bahamas

Barbados

Belgium

Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba

Croatia

Curaçao

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Dominica

Faroe Islands

Fiji

Finland

France

French Polynesia

Germany

Greece

Greenland

Grenada

Guadeloupe

Hong Kong

Hungary

Iceland

Italy

Jamaica

Japan

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Macau

Malta

Mauritius

Monaco

Netherlands

New Caledonia

New Zealand

Norway

Poland

Reunion

San Marino

Seychelles

South Korea

Spain

St Barthelemy

St Kitts and Nevis

St Lucia

St Pierre and Miquelon

Switzerland

Taiwan

Trinidad and Tobago

Turkey

Vatican City

Vietnam

