Coronavirus: Wedding guests flee as Ekiti shuts hotel

Ekiti State Task Force on COVID- 19 has sealed a popular hotel in Ado-Ekiti for violating the coronavirus protocols. The hotel, Delight Hotel and Suites, reportedly hosted an elaborate wedding party attended by a large crowd of guests where physical distancing was not maintained.

The hotel, located on Ilawe Road, was shut at the weekend for breaching the government’s order on lockdown. The sudden appearance of the officials of the task force at the hotel brought the wedding to an abrupt end as some of the guests fled on sighting security men attached to the team.

The two main gates leading to the complex and the glass door leading to the hotel’s reception were firmly locked at the time our correspondent visited the place yesterday.

The Coordinator of Ekiti State COVID-19 Task Force, Prof. Bolaji Aluko, said the operatives acted on a tip-off that the hotel contravened government’s regulations of gathering more than 20 people. Aluko warned residents, especially owners of relaxation centres, against violating the COVID- 19 regulations.

According to him, government won’t relax in enforcing the regulations to safeguard public health. He said: “We got a report that a wide and elaborate wedding party was held at Delight Hotel and Suites on Ilawe Road and we swung into action to know the veracity of the claim.

“Then we discovered that the hotel actually broke the COVID-19 protocols. “We sent security operatives to go there and check and when the team went to check, they saw a large crowd of people in the hotel eating and drinking.”

The coordinator, however, declined to reveal whether arrests were made during the raid. He only said the task force shut down the hotel for violating COVID-19 regulations.

Efforts to speak with the hotel manager were unsuccessful as his mobile phone remained switched off at press time. As part of efforts to contain the spread of COVID- 19 in the state, the administration of Governor Kayode Fayemi directed that social gatherings like weddings, burials and other parties must not exceed 20 persons in attendance.

Like this: Like Loading...