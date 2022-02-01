Coroner: Absence of witnesses stall inquest of Sylvester Oromoni ‘s death

The proceedings of the Coroner’s Inquest which seeks to unravel the circumstances leading to the death of a 12-year-old student of Dowen College, Sylvester Oromoni was yesterday stalled in Ikeja as a result of the absence of witnesses.

The two witnesses – the Father of thedeceased, Mr. Sylvester Oromoni Snr. and his sister, were slated to testify before the Coroner yesterday. CounseltotheOromoni’s, Mr. Andrew Efole informed the court that the sister of the deceased is sick and needed medical attention.

Efole told Magistrate Mikhail Kadiri that, “the girl who ought to testify is sick and the father, who is also billed to appear before the Coroner, isattendingtothesickchild, who is currently receiving treatment.”

Earlierin the proceeding, Counsel to Dowen College, Anthony Okpoko expresseddissatisfactionattheinterview granted by Sylvester Oromoni Snr published yesterday, in contrast to the restraining order by the court toallpartiesfrommaking comments to the press.

Okpoko also said he is not happy thatanotherrelativeof thedeceased, Perri Oromoni has been tweeting in respect of the matter. He added that this is a breach of the order given by the court. MagistrateKadiri, inresponse, reiterated his order and said he might have to issue a summon on the said relative.

According to him, “Why has he single-handedly decided to be the Coroner?

” Magistrate Kadiri asked. Meanwhile counsel to the deceased family, Mr. Efole apologised and told the court: “We are not saying we will not call our witnesses… other witness, we would be taking are coming tomorrow.”

The Lagos State Counsel, A.A George, urged the court to apply Coroner System Law: Section 48(10) which states

“Any person whose act or conduct contravenes any of the provisions of this law where no penalty is specified, commits an offence and is liable on conviction to (two) 2 years’ imprisonment.” The Coroner’s inquest was adjourned till today.

