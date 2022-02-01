Metro & Crime

Coroner: Absence of witnesses stall inquest of Sylvester Oromoni ‘s death

Posted on Author John Chikezie Comment(0)

The proceedings of the Coroner’s Inquest which seeks to unravel the circumstances leading to the death of a 12-year-old student of Dowen College, Sylvester Oromoni was yesterday stalled in Ikeja as a result of the absence of witnesses.

 

The two witnesses – the Father of thedeceased, Mr. Sylvester Oromoni Snr. and his sister, were slated to testify before the Coroner yesterday. CounseltotheOromoni’s, Mr. Andrew Efole informed the court that the sister of the deceased is sick and needed medical attention.

 

Efole told Magistrate Mikhail Kadiri that, “the girl who ought to testify is sick and the father, who is also billed to appear before the Coroner, isattendingtothesickchild, who is currently receiving treatment.”

 

Earlierin the proceeding, Counsel to Dowen College, Anthony Okpoko expresseddissatisfactionattheinterview granted by Sylvester Oromoni  Snr published yesterday, in contrast to the restraining order by the court toallpartiesfrommaking comments to the press.

 

Okpoko also said he is not happy thatanotherrelativeof thedeceased, Perri Oromoni has been tweeting in respect of the matter. He added that this is a breach of the order given by the court. MagistrateKadiri, inresponse, reiterated his order and said he might have to issue a summon on the said relative.

 

According to him, “Why has he single-handedly decided to be the Coroner?

” Magistrate Kadiri asked. Meanwhile counsel to the deceased family, Mr. Efole apologised and told the court: “We are not saying we will not call our witnesses… other witness, we would be taking are coming tomorrow.”

The Lagos State Counsel, A.A George, urged the court to apply Coroner System Law: Section 48(10) which states

 

“Any person whose act or conduct contravenes any of the provisions of this law where no penalty is specified, commits an offence and is liable on conviction to (two) 2 years’ imprisonment.” The Coroner’s inquest was adjourned till today.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Murdered civilian: Family begs FG, Army for justice

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Family members of Enobong Christopher Jimmy, a Good Samaritan recently murdered by the military officer he offered a lift, yesterday appealed to the Federal Government and the Nigerian Army to ensure justice for the deceased. They also called on Nigerians to join voices with the bereaved family to ensure that such act of brutal murinvestder […]
Metro & Crime

Joint Canadian security operation seizes stolen cars destined for Ghana, Nigeria

Posted on Author Reporter

  York Regional Police say they have recovered more than 70 vehicles stolen from across the Greater Toronto Area. A joint operation with Toronto Police and the Canada Border Agency led to a raid on a location on Kitimat Rd. in Mississauga. The main brands of vehicles targeted were Lexus, Toyota and Honda. A total […]
Metro & Crime

Late cops’ families get Sanwo-Olu’s N30m lifeline

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday paid N30 million to the families of three Rapid Response Squad (RRS) and Task Force officers, who lost their lives in the line of duty in Lagos State.   Presenting the cheques of N10 million each to the bereaved families comprising two officers attached to RRS and one task force officer […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica