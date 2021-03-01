Corporal shot, two suspects arrested in police, robbers’ shootout

A corporal was shot in the leg during a gun battle with armed robbers at Sagamu Interchange area of Ogun State on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. The police, however, arrested some of the suspects during the shootout on Saturday.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, yesterday disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta.

Oyeyemi said the suspects – Solomon Aghofure, a 30-yearold indigene of Delta State and Emmanuel Mathew, a 37-year-old indigene of Abia State – were arrested when the police patrol team of Sagamu Division was on a routine patrol of the expressway about 1.30am.

He said the suspects and their gang members, who had already positioned themselves at the interchange in readiness for attack on motorists plying the road, opened fire on the passing patrol team led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Okiki Agunbiade.

The PPRO said the team engaged them in a shootout at the end of which one of them sustained gunshot injuries and was subsequently apprehended. He added: “Other members of the gang escaped into the bush, abandoning their operational vehicle.

The bush was thoroughly combed from where the other suspect was also arrested. “A police corporal attached to the team also sustained gunshot injuries on his leg and was rushed to hospital for treatment

Like this: Like Loading...