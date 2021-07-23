Business

Corporate earnings lift European stocks

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

European stocks extended gains for a third session on Thursday, as signs of a strong corporate earnings season and expectations that the European Central Bank (ECB) will stick to a dovish stance lifted demand for risky equities. According to Reuters News, the German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, July 19, 2021. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.7 per cent, recovering fully from its worst selloff in 2021 earlier this week. Travel and leisure stocks topped sectoral gains again, rising 2.9 per cent.

The index had hit a five-month low on Monday on fears over the growing spread of Delta variant of COVID-19. In earnings-driven moves, Sweden-based private equity firm EQT jumped 11.9 per cent to the top of STOXX 600 after reporting upbeat first-half earnings, while Swiss engineering company ABB hit its highest since November 2007 after it doubled its fullyear sales outlook. “Right now, it is less a question of a big equity drawdown. It is more about individual stocks and real stock picking,” said David Haynal, portfolio manager at Eric Sturdza Investments.

“This earnings season is going to be important to judge that.” Consumer goods giant Unilever Plc slid 4.4 per cent after it cut its fullyear operating margin forecast due to surging commodity costs. Of the quarter of the STOXX 600 companies have reported so far, 61 per cent have topped analysts’ profit expectations, according to Refinitiv IBES data. Typically, 51 per cent exceed earnings forecast. The benchmark STOXX 600 hit all-time highs last week on optimism about a strong recovery in economic growth and earnings. However, markets have turned volatile recently on concerns about higher inflation and a resurgence in virus cases.

