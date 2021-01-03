News

Corporate loan defaults increased for small businesses in Q4, says CBN

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says the rate of default on collateral loans worsened in the fourth quarter of 2020. This is contained in a report released recently by the CBN statistics department titled ‘Credit Conditions Survey Report for Q4 2020’.

“Secured loan performance, measured by default rates, worsened in Q4 2020, while lenders expect default rates in Q1 2021 to remain unchanged,” the report read. “The performance of total unsecured loan to households, measured by default rates, improved in Q4 2020 and is expected to improve further in Q1 2021.”

A secured loan is a loan in which the borrower tenders an asset such as vehicle, property and others as collateral for the loan, while an unsecured loan requires no collateral backing. According to the report, corporate loan defaults worsened for small businesses and medium public non-financial corporations (PNFCs) but improved for large PNFCs and other financial corporations (OFCs) in Q4 2020.

It added that the situation will improve for all businesses in the next quarter. CBN said the availability of secured and unsecured credit to households increased in Q4 2020 and is expected to rise in the next quarter.

It listed improving economic outlook and increased market share objective as factors responsible for the increase. The apex bank noted that request for secured lending for house purchase decreased in Q4 2020, but is expected to increase in the next quarter. It also said the proportion of secured loan applications approved decreased as lenders tightened the credit scoring criteria.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

ASUP demands release of withheld November Salary

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, ABUJA

…describes Ayade as insensitive, wicked The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has called on Governor of Cross River State, Prof. Ben Ayade to immediately release withheld November 2020 salary of its members in the state’s College of Health Technology, Calabar.   Condemning Ayade’s unilateral suspension of the salary structure CONPCASS/ CONTEDISS for its members, […]
News

Atiku: WASSCE’s cancellation, not in Nigeria’s interest

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar yesterday said the Federal Government’s recent decision to cancel the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), would have dire consequences on the educational sector of the nation. In a statement he personally signed, Atiku, said: “As a parent and investor in the education sector, I wish to register the fact […]
News

Kankara abductions: Northern groups begin protest in Katsina

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) on Thursday embarked on a protest in Katsina State to force the government to rescue hundreds of students kidnapped from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in the state. Led by some national leaders of the group, the protesters bore placards with inscriptions as “BringBackOurBoys;” “government must speak out;” […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica