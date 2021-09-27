Corporate secretaries pick president

A former President and Chairman of the Governing Council, Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN), Bode Ayeku, has been elected as the new President of Corporate Secretaries International Association (CSIA).

A statement by Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of ICSAN, Taiwo Olusesi, noted that Ayeku and other officers were elected at the association’s yearly council meeting.

Ayeku, a lawyer and chartered secretary, graduated from the University of Lagos in 1991 and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1992.

He obtained a Master of Law degree from the University of Lagos in 1995 and completed the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators (ICSA) United Kingdom professional examinations in 1998.

