Corporate travel for 2021: ABTA holds webinar on Feb. 25

The African Travel Business Association (ATBA) will be hosting its first event for the New Year with a webinar on corporate travel outlook for 2021 scheduled for February 25. According to the founder of ABTA, Mrs. Monique Swart, ‘‘As much as we were hoping for a new year where our industry gets back on track, we have been hit by our second wave and the corporate travel industry remains in disarray. ‘‘This webinar will feature a panel of local and international industry experts discussing their views on what is in store for corporate travel in the coming months, the impact that the vaccine roll-out will have on return to travel, and what can be expected from 2021 as a year of transition for our industry. The session is billed to hold between 10am and 12noon. There will also be time built into the webinar for Q&A pertaining to any other immediate challenges delegates are dealing with that they require input on.
