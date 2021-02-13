Travel & Tourism

Corporate travel for 2021: ABTA holds webinar on Feb. 25

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

The African Travel Business Association (ATBA) will be hosting its first event for the New Year with a webinar on corporate travel outlook for 2021 scheduled for February 25. According to the founder of ABTA, Mrs. Monique Swart, ‘‘As much as we were hoping for a new year where our industry gets back on track, we have been hit by our second wave and the corporate travel industry remains in disarray. ‘‘This webinar will feature a panel of local and international industry experts discussing their views on what is in store for corporate travel in the coming months, the impact that the vaccine roll-out will have on return to travel, and what can be expected from 2021 as a year of transition for our industry. The session is billed to hold between 10am and 12noon. There will also be time built into the webinar for Q&A pertaining to any other immediate challenges delegates are dealing with that they require input on.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Epe Ancient City Tourism keeps LGA at peace with week-long workshop

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

The latent poower of tourism to promote peace and rural development was demonstrated by Epe Ancient City Tourism (EACT) recently while the nation was agog with killings and lootings, the town of Epe was insulated from all of the hues and cries, as the youths of the community and women were meaningfully engaged in creativity […]
Travel & Tourism

COVID-19 threatens record year for Africa’s hotel developers –Trevor

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Hospitality business in Africa at the beginning of this year had bright prospect for positive growth, as according to the 12th annual survey by W. Hospitality Group, it had more than 78,000 rooms in 408 hotels in the pipeline, sadly that growth prospect has been shattered by the impact of COVID – 19. The Managing […]
Travel & Tourism

Nigerian tourism stakeholders to minister,NTDC DG: 2020 was a catastrophe

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

For the travel and tourism world, 2019 finished on a high note with global tourism recording about four per cent growth as projected for the year, translating to 1.5 billion international tourist arrivals. Following this sustained growth over the last one decade, the expectation for 2020 was high with continued growth of four per cent […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica