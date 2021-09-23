Corps member dies, one injured in road crash

A corps member, Oluwale Abidemi was yesterday killed and another person injured in a road accident at Ogba Bridge in Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State. It was gathered that a tipper, conveying sand failed brake and ran into a Lexus Jeep and thereafter hit a motorbike conveying a woman and a serving corps member in the state. It was learnt that while the woman sustained serious injury, the corps members was reported to have died at the spot. Confirming the incident, the Edo State Police Command image maker, SP Kontongs Bello, said the accident happened at about 12:30 pm.

His words: “Today, about 12:30 pm, a tipper carrying sand failed brake at Ogba bridge and ran into a Lexus Jeep and a motorbike. “The motorbike was conveying one Mrs. Maria who was badly injured and now receiving treatment at the Central Hospital, Benin and a Youth Corp member, who is believed to be the sister of Maria, died at the spot.”

