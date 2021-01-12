Corps member hacks lover to death in A’Ibom

Teenage girl sets boyfriend ablaze in Benue

Police have arrested a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) serving with the Bureau of Political and Legislative Affairs, Edet Akpan Avenue, Akwa Ibom State, Miss Chidinma Odume, for allegedly hacking her boyfriend to death.

This was as a teenage girl, whose name was not released, yesterday reportedly set her boyfriend ablaze in Makurdi, Benue State.

The Akwa IIbom State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Odiko Macdon, disclosed this to journalists in Uyo yesterday. Macdon said that the incident occurred on Sunday, January 9, about 11.30am at No. 219, Abak Road in Uyo. He said: “About 11.30am on Sunday, the police got a distress call and we responded swiftly to No. 219, Abak Road, in Uyo.

“One Chidinma Odume, a youth corps member serving at Bureau of Political and Legislative Affairs at Edet Akpan Avenue, said that some angry youths wanted to mob her but the police rescued her.”

The PPRO explained that the police had evacuated the corpse and deposited in a mortuary. He said the Commissioner of Police, Amiengheme Andrew, had ordered a full scale investigation to the matter.

Macdon added that the suspect, Odume, would be arraigned as soon as the investigation was concluded. A witness, who refused mention his name, said Odume was caught on Sunday about 9.30am trying to jump the fence of the compound of a young guy she visited.

He explained that the lady was beaten to a pulp after she was caught by an angry mob, which gathered on Abak Road by Afaha-Offot, where the incident occurred. “The young lady was stripped and beaten to a pulp by an angry mob after the body of the unidentified man she visited was found.

“She was found today about 9.30a.m trying to jump the fence of a young guy she went to hook up with,” the witness said. He explained that blood stains were all over the suspect so she was caught and beaten to a stupor and also stripped.

The witness said Odume allegedly hacked the young guy to death on Sunday morning. “She killed the young man instantly after several cuts on his stomach and face. She was caught while trying to jump the fence,” he said.

He added that some commercial motorcyclists in the area ex-plained that the suspect used to send them to buy Indian hemp for her since she was deployed to Akwa Ibom State for her NYSC.

Meanwhile, residents of Wadata area of Makurdi, Benue State were horrified yesterday an 18-year-old girl reportedly set her boyfriend ablaze.

The incident occurred about 2am at ZakiBiam Street in Makurdi. Residents of the area were attracted to the scene after the victim cried out in agony while being consumed by fire.

It was learnt that the victim’s screams attracted neighbours who quickly rushed to rescue the young man who was later taken to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Makurdi for treatment.

It was not clear the motive behind the girl’s action, but the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene, who confirmed the incident, said the suspect was already in police net.

The PPRO said the girl poured petrol around the victim’s one-room apartment before setting it on fire. She said: “We don’t know yet why she did that. We are yet to question her but I can confirm that she has been arrested and just brought to our custody.

“The incident occurred about 2am at Zaki-Biam Street in Wadata. We will let you know further details.”

Like this: Like Loading...