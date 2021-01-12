Metro & Crime

Corps member hacks lover to death in A’Ibom

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe and Cephas Iorhemen Comment(0)
  • Teenage girl sets boyfriend ablaze in Benue

 

Police have arrested a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) serving with the Bureau of Political and Legislative Affairs, Edet Akpan Avenue, Akwa Ibom State, Miss Chidinma Odume, for allegedly hacking her boyfriend to death.

 

This was as a teenage girl, whose name was not released, yesterday reportedly set her boyfriend ablaze in Makurdi, Benue State.

 

The Akwa IIbom State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Odiko Macdon, disclosed this to journalists in Uyo yesterday. Macdon said that the incident occurred on Sunday, January 9, about 11.30am at No. 219, Abak Road in Uyo. He said: “About 11.30am on Sunday, the police got a distress call and we responded swiftly to No. 219, Abak Road, in Uyo.

 

“One Chidinma Odume, a youth corps member serving at Bureau of Political and Legislative Affairs at Edet Akpan Avenue, said that some angry youths wanted to mob her but the police rescued her.”

 

The PPRO explained that the police had evacuated the corpse and deposited in a mortuary. He said the Commissioner of Police, Amiengheme Andrew, had ordered a full scale investigation to the matter.

 

Macdon added that the suspect, Odume, would be arraigned as soon as the investigation was concluded. A witness, who refused mention his name, said Odume was caught on Sunday about 9.30am trying to jump the fence of the compound of a young guy she visited.

 

He explained that the lady was beaten to a pulp after she was caught by an angry mob, which gathered on Abak Road by Afaha-Offot, where the incident occurred. “The young lady was stripped and beaten to a pulp by an angry mob after the body of the unidentified man she visited was found.

 

“She was found today about 9.30a.m trying to jump the fence of a young guy she went to hook up with,” the witness said. He explained that blood stains were all over the suspect so she was caught and beaten to a stupor and also stripped.

 

The witness said Odume allegedly hacked the young guy to death on Sunday morning. “She killed the young man instantly after several cuts on his stomach and face. She was caught while trying to jump the fence,” he said.

 

He added that some commercial motorcyclists in the area ex-plained that the suspect used to send them to buy Indian hemp for her since she was deployed to Akwa Ibom State for her NYSC.

 

Meanwhile, residents of Wadata area of Makurdi, Benue State were horrified yesterday an 18-year-old girl reportedly set her boyfriend ablaze.

 

The incident occurred about 2am at ZakiBiam Street in Makurdi. Residents of the area were attracted to the scene after the victim cried out in agony while being consumed by fire.

 

It was learnt that the victim’s screams attracted neighbours who quickly rushed to rescue the young man who was later taken to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Makurdi for treatment.

 

It was not clear the motive behind the girl’s action, but the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene, who confirmed the incident, said the suspect was already in police net.

 

The PPRO said the girl poured petrol around the victim’s one-room apartment before setting it on fire. She said: “We don’t know yet why she did that. We are yet to question her but I can confirm that she has been arrested and just brought to our custody.

 

“The incident occurred about 2am at Zaki-Biam Street in Wadata. We will let you know further details.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Five-year-old boy, five others die in Ogun auto crashes

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran and Taiwo Jimoh

Six people, among them a fiveyear- old boy, yesterday lost their lives while 12 others sustained injuries in two auto crashes in different parts of Ogun State.   The five-year-old boy and three others died in a lone accident, involving a Mazda bus around Isara Bridge on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. Also, two people, a woman […]
Metro & Crime

Pandemonium as Taskforce, Okada riders clash in Lagos

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

There was pandemonium in the Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos on Tuesday as officials of the Lagos State Task Force and motorcyclists, popularly known as as Okada, clashed at Second Rainbow Bus Stop along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, leaving some people injured and businesses disrupted. New Telegraph learnt that violence erupted when the officials of […]
Metro & Crime

Man shoots two teenagers dead after they asked how tall he was

Posted on Author Reporter

  Two teenage boys were shot to death after asking the suspect how tall he was when they were buying candy from a store. The incident occurred at approximately 5 p.m. on Saturday June 20 after three teenage boys went to a store in South Chicago to buy some candy and ended up having a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica