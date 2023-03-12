Top Stories

Corps Member Who Died In Lagos Train Accident Buried

The remains of a 28-year-old National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Oreoluwa Aina, who was involved in the Lagos train accident along PWD in Ikeja has been buried amid tears and wailing by family members, colleagues and well-wishers.

Aina was among the six victims who were confirmed dead by the state government in the accident which occurred on Thursday, March 9 between a train and a staff bus from Ikotun en route to Alausa, the state secretariat.

The late corps member, who was serving with the Curriculum Services Department of the Lagos State Ministry of Education in Alausa was buried on Saturday at Atan cemetery.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, along with some top members of the state Executive Council, on Friday, visited family members of the victims at their respective homes and offered prayers.

A delegation of the state government led by the Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo, was present at the burial.

Also present were the deceased’s family members and the State Coordinator of the NYSC, Yetunde Baderinwa.

Adefisayo, conveyed the heartfelt condolences of the state governor and the people of the state and well-wishers to the families, praying to God to grant the departed souls eternal rest and the families fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Also, the wife of President-elect, Mrs Oluremi Tinubu and the wife of Lagos State Governor, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, at the weekend visited the recuperating victims at their different wards and hospitals where they are currently receiving treatment.

The duo also donated and presented various items to aid in a smooth recovery.

Meanwhile, Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, while giving an update on the medical treatment of the patients so far, disclosed that the total number of patients/passengers discharged as of Sunday, March 12, 2023, stood at 53.

