Metro & Crime

Corps members that travel without permission’ll be sanctioned – Acting DG warns

Posted on Author Muyiwa Johnson, Abuja Comment(0)

Acting Director General of the National Youth Service Corps, Mrs Christy Uba has said any corps member that travels without permission from NYSC would be sanctioned in line with NYSC Laws.

She told Corps members not to avoid unnecessary journeys, but to obtain approval from the Corps if it becomes necessary for them to travel during the service year.

She gave the warning while addressing the 2022 Batch ‘C’ Stream Two Corps Members at Sokoto State Orientation Camp in Wamakko.

Uba also advised the corps members to board vehicles from only the designated motor parks and avoid the temptation of boarding vehicles by the roadside.

“Don’t board vehicles by the roadside, avoid free rides and make sure you don’t endanger yourselves,” she said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Cairo Market inferno: LASEMA begins investigation

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

As controversy continues to trail the Cairo Downtown market inferno in Oshodi which destroyed goods worth millions of naira, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), has launched a comprehensive investigation to ascertain the cause of the disaster. While some believe that the inferno was caused by possible explosive devices in the market, others insist […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kidnap three persons in Ondo, demand N10m ransom

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo and Adewale Momoh,

A couple as well one other person have been abducted by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers in Ondo State. The couple were kidnapped at Uso community in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State on Tuesday evening while the other person, identified as Olatunbosun Johnson, was abducted within the community during the weekend. The couple, […]
Metro & Crime

A’Ibom records remarkable progress in food sufficiency – Ememobong

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Following massive investment by the Akwa Ibom State government in the agricultural sector, the state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong has hinted that the state has made remarkable progress towards food sufficiency and other staple food production. The commissioner made this known recently while fielding questions from newsmen in Uyo, the state […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica