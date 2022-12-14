Corps members that travel without permission’ll be sanctioned – Acting DG warns

Acting Director General of the National Youth Service Corps, Mrs Christy Uba has said any corps member that travels without permission from NYSC would be sanctioned in line with NYSC Laws.

She told Corps members not to avoid unnecessary journeys, but to obtain approval from the Corps if it becomes necessary for them to travel during the service year.

She gave the warning while addressing the 2022 Batch ‘C’ Stream Two Corps Members at Sokoto State Orientation Camp in Wamakko.

Uba also advised the corps members to board vehicles from only the designated motor parks and avoid the temptation of boarding vehicles by the roadside.

“Don’t board vehicles by the roadside, avoid free rides and make sure you don’t endanger yourselves,” she said.

