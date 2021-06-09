Business

Corps members win N10m in Unity Bank’s challenge

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

No fewer than 30 winners have emerged in the fifth edition of Unity Bank Plc’s flagship business plan competition, “Corpreneurship Challenge,” which held across ten states last week. In a press release, the lender said that the 30 winners, who won cash prizes totalling N10 million, emerged during the final business pitch in the fifth edition of the contest for NYSC 2021 Batch A Stream II Orientation Course, which took place simultaneously across ten NYSC camps in Lagos, Ogun, Benin, Abuja and Akwa Ibom.

Other NYSC camps where winners emerged also included Ogun, Kano, Sokoto, Enugu and Osun. As in the previous editions, the cash prizes included a N200,000 business grant for each of the second runner ups; N300,000 business grant for the first runner ups and a star prize of N500,000 for each of the 10 winners.

Some of the winners included, Monday Love Sheba, Adeoye Janet and Essien Nsikak in Bayelsa camp, while Agu Ogechukwu Lilian, Obichukwu Victor and Abiona Elizabeth emerged as the winners in the Akwa Ibom State camp. In Ogun, Olisa Sofia Chiamaka Goldleen and Ifeanyi Onoh emerged winners to claim the cash prizes. Ekpenyong Paul Gabriel also emerged as the winner in Sokoto. The initiative attracted massive interests among the corps members, as over 1000 applications were received but only 100 were shortlisted for the pitching session from where the thirty winners emerged.

The contestants’ business plans, which ranged from fashion, fish production, poultry farming, retail chains, piggery to beverages were assessed on originality, marketability, future employability potential of the product and knowledge of the business.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Pope to IMF, World Bank: Cut poor countries’ debt

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Pope Francis has told world financial chiefs that poor countries hit by the economic impact of the coronavirus need to have their debt burden reduced and be given a greater say in global decision making Reuters reported yesterday. In a letter to participants at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank’s annual spring meeting, […]
Business

Govt gives ultimatum to unregistered vessels, operators

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

From January 2021, cabotage vessels and operators without valid certificates or licence would be barred from operating on Nigerian waters.   To avoid this, operators with expired registration certificates have been asked to renew their cabotage operational certificate/ license for all cabotage vessels within three months.   The move is part of efforts to ensure […]
Business

NNPC Begins Rehabilitation of Port Harcourt Refinery

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

…Says project’ll generate 3,000 jobs The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has commenced construction work to rehabilitate the Port Harcourt Refinery. This was possible following the Federal Government’s approval of $1.5 million for the rehabilitation project. Making a firm commitment not to fail Nigerians, the NNPC Chief Operating Officer, Refineries & Petrochemicals, Engr. Mustapha Yakubu, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica