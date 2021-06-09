Corps members win N10m in Unity Bank’s challenge

No fewer than 30 winners have emerged in the fifth edition of Unity Bank Plc’s flagship business plan competition, “Corpreneurship Challenge,” which held across ten states last week. In a press release, the lender said that the 30 winners, who won cash prizes totalling N10 million, emerged during the final business pitch in the fifth edition of the contest for NYSC 2021 Batch A Stream II Orientation Course, which took place simultaneously across ten NYSC camps in Lagos, Ogun, Benin, Abuja and Akwa Ibom.

Other NYSC camps where winners emerged also included Ogun, Kano, Sokoto, Enugu and Osun. As in the previous editions, the cash prizes included a N200,000 business grant for each of the second runner ups; N300,000 business grant for the first runner ups and a star prize of N500,000 for each of the 10 winners.

Some of the winners included, Monday Love Sheba, Adeoye Janet and Essien Nsikak in Bayelsa camp, while Agu Ogechukwu Lilian, Obichukwu Victor and Abiona Elizabeth emerged as the winners in the Akwa Ibom State camp. In Ogun, Olisa Sofia Chiamaka Goldleen and Ifeanyi Onoh emerged winners to claim the cash prizes. Ekpenyong Paul Gabriel also emerged as the winner in Sokoto. The initiative attracted massive interests among the corps members, as over 1000 applications were received but only 100 were shortlisted for the pitching session from where the thirty winners emerged.

The contestants’ business plans, which ranged from fashion, fish production, poultry farming, retail chains, piggery to beverages were assessed on originality, marketability, future employability potential of the product and knowledge of the business.

Like this: Like Loading...