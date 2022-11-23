Corpse of boy declared missing found in prophet’s custody

Prophet: ‘He didn’t die in my custody’

The body of a boy, Olasupo Abiona, who was declared missing seven days ago, has been found in the custody of a 45-year-old prophet, Samuel Alade-Emin.

The boy was said to have died at an undisclosed hospital, after consuming a suspected poisonous substance given to him by the said prophet, whom the police said led to the death of the boy.

It was also learnt that the mother of the deceased was the Iya-Ijo of the church located in Alagbado village via Ore in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Consequently, Alade-Emin was arraigned in Chief Magistrate Court over alleged offence bordering on kidnaping and murder.

The prophet was arraigned before Chief Magistrate, Musa Al-Yunus, on two counts bordering on deprivation of liberty and murder.

However, the prophet whose plea was not taken, when addressing the court, said he was innocent of the allegations levelled against him.

Alade-Emi said the deceased was under treatment in his church before he went missing.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...