Corpse of murdered couple’s son recovered from Ogun River

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

The corpse of Oreoluwa Fatinoye, the son of the couple who were allegedly killed by yet-to-be-identified assassins in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital on New Year’s day, has been recovered from Ogun River on Tuesday.

The deceased was reportedly thrown into a river along the Adigbe – Obada road in Abeokuta, the state capital after he was kidnapped by the assailants who had murdered his parents.

The decomposing body of Oreoluwa was discovered floating on the river by fishermen on Tuesday morning.

Oreoluwa’s parents, Kehinde and Bukola Fatinoye were gruesomely murdered by yet-to-be-identified persons in the early hours of Sunday, January 1.

Oreoluwa and the housemaid were reportedly kidnapped by the assailants and thrown into the river along Adigbe – Obada Road.

However, the housemaid, who is a male, is currently helping the police with their investigation after telling them he was able to swim out of the river after being thrown into it by the assailants.

New Telegraph learnt that, the assailants after killing the couple, set their corpse and the house, located within the Ibara Government Reservation Area (GRA), Abeokuta, ablaze.

Our correspondent gathered that, the killers had trailed the couple to their residence from their church, where they had attended the crossover service to usher in the New Year.

New Telegraph further learnt that, the husband, Kehinde Fatinoye was a staff of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), while the wife, Bukola was a staff of the Federal University of Agriculture (FUNNAB), Abeokuta.

The couple, who were burnt beyond recognition, were on Monday buried amidst tears by sympathisers, family members and friends.

