Corpus Christi College, Ilawe- Ekiti, gets new executive

A new executive has been elected for Corpus Christi College Alumni Association, Ilawe-Ekiti. Chief John Jegede, a former Federal Permanent Secretary, emerged the National President while Colonel Abayomi Ajepe (rtd) was elected the Vice President. The General Secretary is Mr. Anthony Ojoko while Mrs. Veronica Olayinka was elected Treasurer. Other officers are Dr. Augustine Arowosegbe (Financial Secretary), Mr. Richard Apata (Public Relations Officer), Prof. Ifedayo Akomolede (Legal Adviser) and Mr. Oludayo Arowosegbe (Auditor).

Apata said in a statement that members present at the general meeting condemned the encroachment of the school land by the illegal land speculators. He said: “A special committee was set up to investigate the activities of land grabbers on the school land.”

Like this: Like Loading...