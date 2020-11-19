Metro & Crime

Corpus Christi College, Ilawe- Ekiti, gets new executive

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A new executive has been elected for Corpus Christi College Alumni Association, Ilawe-Ekiti. Chief John Jegede, a former Federal Permanent Secretary, emerged the National President while Colonel Abayomi Ajepe (rtd) was elected the Vice President. The General Secretary is Mr. Anthony Ojoko while Mrs. Veronica Olayinka was elected Treasurer. Other officers are Dr. Augustine Arowosegbe (Financial Secretary), Mr. Richard Apata (Public Relations Officer), Prof. Ifedayo Akomolede (Legal Adviser) and Mr. Oludayo Arowosegbe (Auditor).

Apata said in a statement that members present at the general meeting condemned the encroachment of the school land by the illegal land speculators. He said: “A special committee was set up to investigate the activities of land grabbers on the school land.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

FG plans 868 housing units in Oyo, to tackle deficit in S’west

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

As part of the moves to address housing deficit and challenges of homelessness, the federal Government Wednesday said that it was embarking on the construction of the 868 housing units at Ajoda area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. The Managing Director of Federal Housing Authority, Senator Gbenga Ashafa disclosed this when he led the […]
Metro & Crime

Baby, two others die in Lagos auto crash

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

A baby girl and two others lost their lives yesterday while several others were injured in an auto crash involving many vehicles in Lagos.   But the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said two people died in the accident, which occurred in the evening at Al- Moruf bus stop at Iyana-Ipaja axis of the […]
Metro & Crime

Man sent to prison for stealing N50,000 water tank

Posted on Author Reporter

  A Magistrates’ Court in Ota, Ogun, on Monday sentenced a 28-year-old man, Akintunde Segun, to one year imprisonment for stealing a water tank belonging to the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA). Magistrate Sam Obaleye  sentenced Segun without option to pay fine, after he pleaded guilty to one-count charge of theft. Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Cpl. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: