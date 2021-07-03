Metro & Crime

Correctional officer sentenced for ‘depraved’ sex with inmate in view of other prisoners

A California correctional officer has been sentenced to jail time after having sex with an inmate while she was on the job – and in front of other prisoners, according to local reports.
Tina Gonzalez, 27, was busted after Fresno County Sheriff’s Office workers received a tip about her relationship with a prisoner who was caught with a cellphone behind bars in 2019, reports Fox News.
Her behavior was “something only a depraved mind can come up with,” Fresno’s Assistant Sheriff Steve McComas told the judge, according to the Fresno Bee.
She had been on the job in 2016 and resigned a short time after authorities uncovered the scandal.
Gonzalez was accused of cutting a hole in her uniform to facilitate her intimate encounters with the inmate, which they reportedly had within the view of 11 other prisoners.
“She has shown no remorse,” McComas told the Bee. “She continually calls and has sexually explicit conversations with the inmate in question and boasts about the crimes she carried out.”
Gonzalez was sentenced to 210 days behind bars and two years of probation on felony charges of sexual activity by a detention facility employee with a consenting confined adult and possession of drugs or an alcoholic beverage in a jail facility. She had pleaded guilty to the charges in April.
Prosecutors had been seeking a 15-month sentence.
The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office was closed Friday afternoon when Fox News attempted to reach out.

