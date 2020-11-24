Correctional officers clash with Okada riders in Ibadan

Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Officers of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCS), Tuesday , clashed with commercial motorcycle operators at Agodi Gate Bus Stop Ibadan leading to injuries being sustained by some people.

According to some eyewitnesses, the clash erupted when some officers of NCS instructed the Okada riders plying the Iwo- Road and Bashorun-Akobo Road not to park opposite the prison yard any longer.

There were reported sporadic gunshots as residents scampered for safety as New Telegraph leant that the Armoured Personnel Carrier stationed at the area was set on fire by hoodlums. An unconfirmed report also claimed that some people were feared dead in the melee.

Hoodlums, numbering hundreds were later seen moving to Yemetu Police Station with the intention of causing mayhem, but the Nigerian Police foiled their plan.

Confirming the incident, Oyo Police Command, Public Relation Officer, Gbenga Fadeyi. (SP) said, “It is true that there was a clash but police officers and security men from sister agencies are on ground to ensure there is no breakdown of law and order”.

