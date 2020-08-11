Correctional Service pomotes 62 senior officers

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), has announced the promotion of a total of 62 senior officers to the next ranks.

According to the Service, those promoted had participated in the 2019 promotion exercises conducted by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB).

The Deputy Controller-General of Corrections in charge of Human Resources, Mr. John Mrabure, in a statement Tuesday, said the release of the promotion, followed approval by the July 16 meeting of the CDCFIB, conveyed in a letter with reference No. CDCFIB/NPS/D/S/CORR/505/Vol./144.

The affected officers include 25 Controllers of Corrections, who were promoted to the rank of Assistant Controller-General of Corrections, as well as 37 from the rank of Deputy Controllers of Corrections to Controllers of Corrections.

The statement further stated that: “Out of the 25 newly promoted Assistant-Controllers General 22 are General Duty officers, 1 Medical Doctor, 1 Veterinary Doctor and 1 Nurse, while of the 37 newly promoted Controller of Corrections were 27 are General Duty officers, 3 Medical Doctors, 1 Public Health, 3 Pharmacists, 1 Caterer and 3 Nurses.”

The Service’s Public Relations Officer, DCC. AC Njoku, quoted the Comptroller General of Correction, Ja’afaru Ahmed, as congratulating the affected officers, while urging them to be more committed to their responsibilities.

