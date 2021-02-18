Correctional service to empower officers on non-custodial measures

As part of measures to decongest correctional facilities, the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) will embark on more sensitization and education of the people on non-custodial measures in Enugu State. Controller of Corrections in Enugu State, Mr. Joseph Emelue, who made this known in Enugu yesterday while officially opening a threeday training for Non- Custodial Directorate of the NCoS, Enugu State Command and other sister agencies, stated that the NCoS would further step the training down to involve a broad spectrum of stakeholders and leaders of communities where the non-custodial measures such as community services will be implemented.

The controller said that for the non-custodial measures in the NCoS Act 2019 to be implemented; stakeholders and indeed Nigerians must under-stand it and cooperate with the judicial system to make it work effectively. According to him, NCoS officers and officers of other sister security agencies being trained were expected to fully understand and gain expert knowledge on the noncustodial measures in the NCoS Act 2019. “They must have good grapple of the concept and practicality of the non-custodial measures as officers in the field.

“This will further help reduce over-crowding in the custodial centres; ensuring people that commit minor offences are given commensurate reformative punishment within their communities and other benefits,” he said. Emelue said that if all stakeholders and even communities key-in into the non-custodial measures of reformation, the change inherent within the NCoS Act would be achieved and “the society will be a better place for it.” The controller commended Prisoners Rehabilitation and Welfare Action (PRAWA) and its funding partner, Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA), for the training and being the catalyst for reforms in the NCoS.

Speaking, lead resource person, Justice Chinyere Ani, said that synergy among the NCoS, law enforcement agencies especially the police and the judiciary would be “highly necessary” to make the noncustodial measures work. Ani said that “there is a need to fully understand the concept of non-custodial measures; but there is also a need for will-power to implement it.”

Representative of Executive- Director of PRAWA, Mr. Chioma Anuna, who thanked the NCoS and other sister agencies in the state for keying into training and need for reforms to better the society, said “PRAWA believes that with working together, implementation of non-custodial measures would be easy, popular and widely use; while the society will benefit immensely from it.” More than 30 officers drawn from NCoS, Enugu State Command; National Drug Law Enforcement Agency; Federal Road Safety Corps; Enugu State Waste Management Agency as well as State Ministries of Environment and Health are attending the training.

Like this: Like Loading...