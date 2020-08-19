Correctional service: We’ve not recorded any COVID-19 case

…says 9,900 inmates admitted

The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) has said that it had yet to record a single case of coronavirus disease in any of its facilities across the country.

This was as it further noted that admission of inmates has since been restored in 28 states of the federation, as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Comptroller General of the Service, Mr. Ja’Afaru Ahmed, who made the disclosure in Abuja Wednesday, added that at least 9, 900 inmates have been admitted since the restoration of admission.

He predicated the no COVID-19 case in the service on the investment he said was made on the health of inmates.

“We have been investing a lot in the health of the inmates, especially during this coronavirus pandemic.

“We have also been receiving donations from other organisations.

“I can assure you that there is no COVID-19 case at our custodial centres.”

This was as he stated that, as part of prisons decongestion measures, an estimated 20,000 alleged offenders were currently in non-custodial situation in the FCT.

