Corruption: Amaechi’s confession vindicates us –PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, ABUJ A

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it has been vindicated by the confession by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, that “stealing is going on quietly under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC)”.

 

In a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the main opposition party said the confession also confirmed that the Buhari administration had been providing official cover for corrupt officials “who have turned government agencies to cash cows and Automated Teller Machines (ATM) for themselves, their cronies, family members and mistresses”.

 

According to the party, the situation as presented by Amaechi shows that “quiet stealing” is a policy of the APC administration.

 

“This explains why the administration is heavy on propaganda and has failed to prosecute its officials and APC leaders openly indicted for corruption, but only resort to ‘easing out’ (them) with a pat on the wrist,” the former ruling party said.

 

According to the PDP, the confession has exposed why the Federal Government has failed to recover the over N25 trillion reportedly stolen by APC leaders from the various government agencies.

 

The statement said: “Nigerians now have a clearer picture on how the N9.3 trillion as detailed in the reported NNPC memo was stolen; how over N2 trillion was allegedly siphoned under fraudulent subsidy regime as well as how the N1.1 million worth of crude oil was reportedly stolen using 18 unregistered vessels.

 

“This is in addition to the revelation by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Gen. Babagana Monguno, that billions of naira meant for security under the APC could not be traced.

“Nigerians now know how billions of naira reportedly stolen from the various agencies, including the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), in which a very top APC government official was indicted, as well as the N500 billon Social Investment Programme fund, as revealed by First Lady, Aisha Buhari, were siphoned.

 

“This is in addition to the alleged secret looting of huge part of foreign loans and repatriated funds placed at the disposal of the APC and its administration.”

 

The PDP accused the APC government of leading the nation into two economic recessions in a space of six years, and turned the country into the poverty capital of the world, where over 83 million citizens live in abject impoverishment and unable to afford basic necessities of life.

