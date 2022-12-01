News

Corruption: Court jails Sen. Akpan for 42 years

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe, Uyo Comment(0)

The governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Bassey Albert, has been sentenced to 42 years in prison for corruption.

A Federal High Court in Uyo, on Thursday, convicted and sentenced Albert who was prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He has been taken to Ikot Ekpene Correctional Centre, Akwa Ibom State, to serve his prison term.

Albert, a serving senator representing Akwa Ibom North East District, was accused of receiving bribes of 12 cars worth N254 million from an oil marketer, Olajidee Omokore, during his (Albert’s) tenure (2010 – 2014) as Commissioner for Finance in Akwa Ibom State.

The convicted senator was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, the ruling party in the state, before he defected months ago to the YPP, where he secured the party’s ticket for the 2023 governorship election.

He was a major challenger to the PDP candidate, Umo Eno, in next year’s governorship election in the state.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Panic buyers strip shelves as England prepares for lockdown

Posted on Author Reporter

  In scenes reminiscent of the first lockdown in March, some supermarket shelves have begun emptying once more, ahead of the second lockdown in England. Social media users have shared pictures of empty shelves where usually there would be toilet roll, bread, vegetables and meat, despite stores insisting there are no stock shortages. All non-essential […]
News

Tallen: Constitution review must include women’s views

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa ABUJA

  Following a process by the National Assembly to review the 1999 Constitution, Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, has said that women’s views must be included for the constitution to be a representative of the citizenry.   Tallen, who made this known at a live broadcast on Arise Television during a Women in Governance […]
News

Court adjourns Igini’s N5bn libel suit against APC chair

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

A federal high court in Benin yesterday adjourned the N5 billion libel suit instituted by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Mike Igini, against the Edo State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Col. David Imuse (rtd), to September 26. The court presided over by Justice Vestee Eboreime, adjourned the case […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica