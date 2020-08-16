News Top Stories

Corruption: Don’t compromise fight, Ganduje tells anti-graft body

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Kano Comments Off on Corruption: Don’t compromise fight, Ganduje tells anti-graft body

Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano State has urged the State Public and Anticorruption Commission not to compromise fighting the menace even if it involves his cabinet members.

 

“You should be rest assured that whoever you dock with corrupt cases is his personal business, because I will never interfere,” Ganduje said to the Chairman of the Commission, Barrister Muhyi Magaji Rimin Gado.

 

The governor, who was speaking while inspecting the ongoing renovation of the state’s Anti-corruption Commission office said: “The Peoples of Kano can bear me witness that I had never interfered with what you are doing here.”

 

Earlier, the Commission’s Chairman, Gado, said since his assumption of office, the governor had never for once interfered with his activities.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

OBJ: Nigerians, even Fulanis, not satisfied with Buhari

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni

“It is evident that no ethnic group or geopolitical zones, not even the Fulanis, are collectively satisfied with the present situation in spite of President Muhammadu Buhari being a Fulani man. I am, of course, discounting invidious and irredeemable Fulani fundamentalists and hegemonists”. Those were the words of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who has yet […]
Editorial Top Stories

Indigenous coaches should emulate Keshi, Amodu

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Modern football is very dynamic. Coaches, players and all stakeholders follow the trend by updating their knowledge in the round leather game. We are aware that over the years, the interesting game, which is number one sport in Nigeria, has witnessed many rules and regulation on and off the pitch. Today, there is need to […]
Top Stories

JUST IN: Former GMD NNPC, Joseph Dawha, dies 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Adeola Yusuf Former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Joseph Dawha is dead. Dawah is the second ex-GMD of the corooration to die in the last five months. Dawha replaced Andrew Yakubu as GMD in 2014. Group Managing Director of the Corporation, Mallam Mele Kyari, who announced his death in […]

%d bloggers like this: