Corruption: Don’t compromise fight, Ganduje tells anti-graft body

Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano State has urged the State Public and Anticorruption Commission not to compromise fighting the menace even if it involves his cabinet members.

“You should be rest assured that whoever you dock with corrupt cases is his personal business, because I will never interfere,” Ganduje said to the Chairman of the Commission, Barrister Muhyi Magaji Rimin Gado.

The governor, who was speaking while inspecting the ongoing renovation of the state’s Anti-corruption Commission office said: “The Peoples of Kano can bear me witness that I had never interfered with what you are doing here.”

Earlier, the Commission’s Chairman, Gado, said since his assumption of office, the governor had never for once interfered with his activities.

