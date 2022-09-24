Corruption dwarfing growth, tainting Africa, Buhari laments

*Says: ‘We’ll soon overcome insecurity’

…parleys PMs of Ireland, Greece on technology, education

President Muhammadu Buhari has lamented that corruption had dwarfed the growth and tainted the African continent.

The President said this in his perspective on the effect of graft in the continent and the way forward at the event co-hosted by African Union Development Agency-New Partnership for Africa’s Development (AUDA-NEPAD) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), in New York on the sideline of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday.

Buhari, who spoke in his capacity as the African Union Champion on efforts to eliminate corruption on the continent, urged the leaders to fight tirelessly to get rid of corruption, lamenting that the continent has remained at the far end of global development index because of its menace.

According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the Nigerian leader who said he was honoured to serve as AU Champion on anti-corruption since 2018, added that: “Over the years, we came to the painful realisation on how deeply embedded corruption has become in our countries and continent, as well as how corrosive it can be.

”Corruption has dwarfed our growth and tainted our nations and continent. Africa remains at the far end of development index and concerted efforts made in the last few years need to be sustained, deepened by good governance and accountability that are guided by the rule of law.

”I have strong faith that Africa and our national governments can do this with strong resolve and commitment to eliminating Illicit Financial Flows.

”We need strong partnerships from our global partners to ensure that these efforts succeed. A developed and stable Africa will not only be a global partner for peace but for sustainable development and progress.”

Meanwhile, Buhari has assured that with the renewed efforts of the Nigerian military, insecurity in country would soon be a thing of the past.

He gave this assurance on Friday during an audience with the Prime Minister of Ireland, Micheal Martin, where he said: “In the past few months, with new platforms and boosted morale among the security forces, Nigeria is moving steadily in the direction of overcoming its insecurity. We will continue to partner with nations across the globe especially in the use of technology so that Nigeria can learn something useful.”

Buhari told the Prime Minister that with the experience during the COVID-19 pandemic, it was better for the world to work together rather than independently for enhanced progress for humanity, hoping that the lessons that came with the pandemic would impact on other areas so that Nigerians and indeed the world could have sustainable peace.

The Irish leader had told Buhari that Ireland was looking for ways to increase the level of relations with the country, even as Nigeria remained his country’s largest trading partner in Africa.

In a separate meeting with the Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Buhari called for a closer partnership with Nigeria in education, health, security as well as non-oil and gas sectors.

Mitsotakis told Buhari that: “Greece possessed the technological know-how in security, surveillance, as well as intelligence gathering and utilisation and was in a position to assist Nigeria” noting that, “though technology is not cheap, it is the best way to go as there is no alternative to peace.”

He promised to put together a business delegation with experts in health, education as well as oil and gas to visit and interface with the private sector in Nigeria to look at parameters under which they could come in.

The Prime Minister extended an invitation to President Buhari to visit Greece before the end of his tenure.

