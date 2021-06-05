News Top Stories

Corruption: FG advocates timely return of illicit assets

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

…as Bawa makes presentation at UNGASS

The Federal Government has made a strong case for the timely return of illicit assets to home countries, even as it said urgent measures must be initiated to discourage illicit financial flows (IFF). Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, advanced the position while presenting Nigeria’s statement at the ongoing United Nations General Assembly Special Session on corruption in New York, United States of America. Bawa also advocated simplifying the evidentiary requirements and other mutual legal assistance procedures, with a view to enhancing international cooperation, and facilitating timely recovery and return of stolen assets. He said: “Measures must be introduced to mitigate the continuous flow of illicit funds from least developed to developed countries.

“State parties must continue to commit to the timely return of illicit assets and ensure implementation of effective anti-money laundering measures by International Financial Centres.” The UN Special Session, which opened on Wednesday June 2, is focused on examining measures to prevent and combat corruption, as well as strengthen international cooperation, pursuant to the General Assembly resolutions 73/191 and 74/276, and decision 74/568, including the adoption of a set of actionoriented Political Declaration on corruption.

The Declaration, which was agreed upon in advance through intergovernmental negotiation by State Parties to the UN Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC), covers the thematic areas of prevention, criminalisation and law enforcement; assets recovery and international cooperation as well as cross-cutting issues like education and research, among others. While acknowledging the very beneficial use of “settlements” or “non-trial resolutions” to ensure the disgorgement of illicit gains from corrupt acts, the EFCC’s boss urged Jurisdictions negotiating settlements to, “inform affected jurisdictions that a negotiation toward a settlement is taking place, and proactively share information on concluded settlements.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Edo: DSS, police take extra measures to avert attacks

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

To avoid attacks on security personnel and formations in Edo State, security organisations have taken extra measures to avert any possible onslaught by the bandits and hoodlums This was against the backdrop that South- East and South-South geo-political zones had been under heavy attacks on security personnel and formations by unknown gunmen in the last […]
News

Bomb explosion kills 5 children, injures 6 others in Katsina

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Police Command in Katsina State, on Saturday, said five children were killed in a suspected bomb explosion at a farm in Yammama village, Malumfashi Local Government area of the state.   A statement by the command Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, said that six other children were injured in the blast which occurred […]
News

Edo: Families sue IGP, others over illegal detention

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The families of Taiwo Omorede and Bright Osagiede of Egbaen community in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State have institute a case against the Nigeria Police, the Inspector General of Police (IG) and two police officers of the IGP Monitoring Unit, Aminu Sokoto, a DSP and A. Elema an ACP, over alleged […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica