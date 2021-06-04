Corruption: FG advocates timely return of illicit assets

…as Bawa makes presentation at UNGASS

The Federal Government has made a strong case for the timely return of illicit assets to home countries, even as it said urgent measures must be initiated to discourage Illicit Financial Flows (IFF).

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, advanced the position while presenting Nigeria’s statement at the ongoing United Nations General Assembly Special Session on corruption in New York, United States of America.

Bawa also advocated the simplification of evidentiary requirements and other mutual legal assistance procedures, with a view to enhancing international cooperation and facilitate timely recovery and return of stolen assets.

“Measures must be introduced to mitigate the continuous flow of illicit funds from least developed to developed countries.

“State parties must continue to commit to the timely return of illicit assets and ensure implementation of effective anti-money laundering measures by International Financial Centres,” Bawa said.

The UN Special Session, which opened on Wednesday, June 2, is focused on examining measures to prevent and combat corruption, as well as strengthen international cooperation, pursuant to the General Assembly resolutions 73/191 and 74/276, and decision 74/568, including the adoption of a set of action-oriented Political Declaration on corruption.

