Corruption fight: Group petitions Buhari, faults his endorsement of Ize-Iyamu

A pressure group, Kick Corruption Out of Nigeria, has petitioned President Muhammad Buhari to ensure that the fight against corruption in Nigeria is total and not selective.

According to the group, the call became imperative when it saw Buhari’s photograph with the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Friday.

The group, in the petition, signed by its spokesperson, Mr. Lawrence Chukwu, said President Buhari by implication had endorsed the candidacy of Ize-Iyamu for the APC given his involvement in such photograph and stories published in national dailies.

However, the group believes that the President, who had embarked on the fight to rid Nigeria of corrupt elements, should have instead distanced himself from Ize-Iyamu, who is still in court, facing alleged corruption charges.

