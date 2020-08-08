Corruption fight: Group petitions Buhari, faults his endorsement of Ize-Iyamu

Chijioke Iremeka

A pressure group, Kick Corruption Out of Nigeria, has petitioned President Muhammad Buhari to ensure that the fight against corruption in Nigeria is total and not selective.

According to the group, the call became imperative when it saw Buhari’s photograph with the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Friday.

The group, in the petition, signed by its spokesperson, Mr. Lawrence Chukwu, said President Buhari by implication had endorsed the candidacy of Ize-Iyamu for the APC given his involvement in such photograph and stories published in national dailies.

However, the group believes that the President, who had embarked on the fight to rid Nigeria of corrupt elements, should have instead distanced himself from Ize-Iyamu, who is still in court, facing alleged corruption charges.

It insisted that it is either Mr President was not properly briefed on Ize-Iyamu’s corruption trial or that the Federal Government is now endorsing corruption.

The group, which attached to its petition, Ize-Iyamu’s charge sheet, witness statement, banker’s statement and bail application, said it’s revealing this as officials close to Buhari may have deliberately shielded him from knowing anything about the case.

The petition reads in part: “It is our belief that leaders of your party may endorse the candidate due to their partisan posture but given your anti-corruption stand, millions of Nigerians will be disappointed to see you with somebody who is still facing corruption trial in a Federal High Court.

“The fact that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State was beside you and Ize-Iyamu in Abuja on Friday, is an indication to many Nigerians that corruption is already being celebrated in Nigeria’s number one office and residence.

“We also want to bring to your notice that the United States (U.S.) has already issued a statement, warning of the danger of using official power to rig the Edo governorship election.

“We know the implication of that, we want to advise that you call the Attorney General and Justice Minister, Abubakar Malami (SAN), to order. He is already seen as dabbling into the Edo elections.”

