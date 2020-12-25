Business

Corruption: Group flays $140bn outflows

In what could be a devastating setback towards attaining development of optimal manufacturing sector in Nigeria and other African countries, a whopping estimate of $140 billion yearly budget by Africa Union (AU) is reportedly being lost to coordinated highwired network of corruption, New Telegraph has learnt.

 

The economic implication of the coordinated corruption in the continent is one of the reasons for inadequate electricity supply that Nigeria and other countries are experiencing in their manufacturing sectors and economy in general. Executive Director, Centre for International Private Enterprise (CIPE), Andrew Wilson, disclosed this to this newspaper, saying that this huge sum was enough to provide 24 hours uninterrupted power supply for three years to the continent by galvanising her manufacturing sector capacity in Nigeria and other countries in Africa. Wilson emphasised that corruption was responsible for the dwindling fortunes of manufacturing sector in Nigeria and other parts of the continent. He said that though corruption was a worldwide problem, the impact on Nigeria had far reaching consequences on the quality of life of every citizen, adding that it had hindered the country from generating enough tax revenue and achieving manufacturing growth. He said that an efficient and transparent public administration would boost innovation and growth, control corruption and eliminate waste and unethical practices. “In Africa, the Africa Union estimates that $140 billion a year is lost to corruption. This amount can ensure 24 hours uninterrupted power supply to every citizen in Africa for three years. “That said, CIPE does know that combating corruption is a collective effort that requires contribution from every pillar of society. “The growing international consensus is that for countries to be successful in its fight against corruption, it needs to have four elements. “They include reward for fairness and honesty, social activism with shared interests rooted in integrity, strong civil society and sustained participation in political engagements. “Today, as the call for good governance, anti corruption and renewed commitment to ethics reverberates across the world, led by citizens across all demographic backgrounds, Africa, especially Nigeria, has not been left out.

 

“As we know, a thriving democracy must make efforts to live on the promise of development, justice, equity, equality, fairness,” he added. Besides, Wilson explained that African economies at the moment needed fund injection to rapidly grow, especially her manufacturing sector, but corruption would need to be tamed and reduced drastically to attain momentum for industrialisation drive.

 

The CIPE executive director noted that a report by the Transparency International showed that 43 per cent of Africans were living in poverty, while over $50 billion worth of stolen assets flow out of Africa every year.

