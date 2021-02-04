Corruption: ICPC gives Lagos’ commissioner clean bill of health

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has cleared Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Culture and Arts, Mrs. Uzamot Akinbile-Yussuf of unlawful acquisition of property with public funds while in office.

A group, the Parrot Deed International Network had on 2nd March, 2020, petitioned the ICPC, alleging that the two-time Commissioner had used her position to amass multi-billion naira property.

The group said Akinbile- Yussuf allegedly acquired some properties while she served as a commissioner in two ministries between 2015 and 2019 before her present position in Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu administration It was further alleged that she used her office and position to corruptly enrich herself, culminating in her acquisition of hotels, fuel stations, and other properties. But the anti-graft agency said after carrying out detailed investigations on the allegations found the petition unsubstantiated and baseless.

The ICP in a letter, detailing outcome of its findings with reference number ICPC/OPS/ GBP/DOP/674 which was addressed to the state government, said the commissioner had duly declared her assets before taking up public office. ICPC said: “It was alleged that the respondent, Hon. Uzamat Folasayo Akinbile-Yussuf maintained her position as a Director in Musaroq Nigeria Ltd. while serving as a Commissioner.

It was further alleged that she used her office and position to corruptly enrich herself, culminating in her acquisition of hotels, fuel stations, and other properties. ‘’Detailed investigation to the allegations was carried out with necessary documents and records carefully perused. Findings not only revealed that the respondent owns the alleged properties but that they were acquired before she was engaged in public service. The Commission took a step further to write to the Code of Conduct Bureau to ascertain what she declared and it was confirmed that the properties and other assets were duly declared.’’

