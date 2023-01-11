immigrationNigeria Immigration Service nis
News

Corruption: Immigration dismisses 4, demotes 14

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has dismissed four officers, demoting 14 for offences bordering on professional misconduct. The disclosure was made in a statement yesterday by the Public Relations Officer, DCI Tony Akuneme. According to the statement, the 14 officers demoted had appeared before an orderly room trial panel to consider their cases.

Akuneme said: “As part of efforts to rid the Service of bad eggs and in furtherance of the Federal Government’s fight against corruption, the Nigeria Immigration Service has dismissed 4 personnel and demoted 14 for various offences for which they appeared before the Orderly Room Trial Committee of the Service. “Four other personnel were discharged and acquitted, while 2 were redeployed to other locations. 11 were issued warning letters and 1 was compulsorily retired. “According to the Committee, 11 personnel are still awaiting trial.

“The CGI is assuring the general public that there are no sacred cows in the NIS as all offenders shall be appropriately sanctioned. “He is also urging members of (the) public to be vigilant and support the Service to deliver more on its mandate by contacting us for feedback, inquiries and complaints on any of these channels.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

APC, PDP fight over multi-billion naira modular refinery

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta BENIN

  The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State yesterday asked Governor Godwin Obaseki to desist from parading himself as the brain behind the multi-billion naira Ologbo modular refinery in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of the state. It insisted that Obaseki, who is seeking re-election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), […]
News

IPMT: FG directs CBN to buy gold from Zamfara miners

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd

The Federal Government has directed the Central Bank of Nigeria to henceforth buy gold and other related mined products directly from miners in Zamfara State with a view to sanitising and safeguarding the business in order to boost the nation’s economy. This was disclosed by the Assistant Chief Geologist with the Investment Promotion and Mineral […]
News

NCDC confirms 749 new COVID-19 cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  After recording a significant drop in the daily coronavirus count on Tuesday, Nigeria’s number of new cases increased again with 749 samples confirmed positive on Wednesday. With the new cases, Nigeria has confirmed more than 5,000 infections within the past one week. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the 749 new infections […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica