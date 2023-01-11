Corruption: Immigration dismisses 4, demotes 14

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has dismissed four officers, demoting 14 for offences bordering on professional misconduct. The disclosure was made in a statement yesterday by the Public Relations Officer, DCI Tony Akuneme. According to the statement, the 14 officers demoted had appeared before an orderly room trial panel to consider their cases.

Akuneme said: “As part of efforts to rid the Service of bad eggs and in furtherance of the Federal Government’s fight against corruption, the Nigeria Immigration Service has dismissed 4 personnel and demoted 14 for various offences for which they appeared before the Orderly Room Trial Committee of the Service. “Four other personnel were discharged and acquitted, while 2 were redeployed to other locations. 11 were issued warning letters and 1 was compulsorily retired. “According to the Committee, 11 personnel are still awaiting trial.

“The CGI is assuring the general public that there are no sacred cows in the NIS as all offenders shall be appropriately sanctioned. “He is also urging members of (the) public to be vigilant and support the Service to deliver more on its mandate by contacting us for feedback, inquiries and complaints on any of these channels.”

