News

Corruption, impediment to socio economic development of Nigeria, says ICPC chairman

Posted on Author Clement Ekong YOLA Comment(0)

Corruption has been described as a great impediment to the socio-economic growth and development of Nigeria in recent years.

 

The Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Professor Bolaji Owasanoye, stated this on the occasion of the commissioning of prototype state office building in Yola, Adamawa State capital.

 

Owasanoye lamented that; “corruption does not only blight the country’s reputation in the comity of nations, but also impedes the flow of foreign direct investments and a challenge to national security.”

 

The chairman revealed, however, that; “at the subnational levels, corruption is responsible for the challenges of meeting the simplest obligation of worker’s salaries and pensions as well as responsible in most cases for loss of revenues.”

 

He maintained that: “It is the ICPC’s firm belief that the war against corruption is steadily making progress with the collective commitment of stakeholders in the country as a result of our three prolonged mandate of enforcement, prevention and education and mobilisation of Nigerians.’’

 

The new building has unique importance to fulfill promise made by the commission at a National Anti- Corruption Summit held in Yola in 2018 to own its offices in all the states of the federation.

 

According to Owasanoye:”ICPC is poised to supporting the Adamawa State Government to deal with this hydra-headed monster, particularly in the area of prevention, leveraging on our system study and review.”

 

 

In recent times, the commission has embarked on several initiatives that focus on combating the menace of corruption, thereby entrenching transparency and accountability in public systems so as to ensure the benefits of good governance to the grassroots, he stressed.

 

While thanking the government and people of Adamawa State for their generous support in providing the land, he specifically expressed his profound appreciation to the former Governor, Admiral Murtala Nyako, who graciously approved the allocation in 2012.

 

In his address, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, represented by his deputy, Chief Crowther Seth, stated that: “Today marks the beginning of cooperation between the state government and the ICPC to bring the menace of corruption to the lowest minimum in the state.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Rep proposes amendment to controversial CAMA Act

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI

A member representing Nkwerre/Isu/ Nwangele & Njaba Fed- eral constituency of Imo state, Hon. Ugonna Ozurigbo, has proposed an amendment to Section 839 of the controversial Companies & Allied Matters Act 2020.   Our correspondent gathered that in a memo submitted to the office of the Honourable Speaker, Ozurigbo requested the listing of the amendment […]
News

We’ve lost 73 people to COVID-19 in 10 months –Ganduje

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said that the state is setting up Coronavirus Mobile Courts and 1,000 Marshals to arrest and prosecute violators of the COVID-19 protocols.   This was even as the state recorded 73 deaths from the dreaded disease since its breakout in 2019, while 19 deaths were recorded in […]
News

Insecurity: Buhari has failed, Northern youths cry out

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

Youths from across the 19 northern states and Abuja yesterday rose from a two-day meeting in Kaduna under the auspices of the Joint Action Committee of Northern Youth Association (JACOM) with a declaration that President Muhammadu Buhari, who is also from the region, has failed in taming the prevailing insecurity in the zone.   A […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica