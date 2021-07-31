Corruption, impediment to socio economic development of Nigeria, says ICPC chairman

Corruption has been described as a great impediment to the socio-economic growth and development of Nigeria in recent years.

The Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Professor Bolaji Owasanoye, stated this on the occasion of the commissioning of prototype state office building in Yola, Adamawa State capital.

Owasanoye lamented that; “corruption does not only blight the country’s reputation in the comity of nations, but also impedes the flow of foreign direct investments and a challenge to national security.”

The chairman revealed, however, that; “at the subnational levels, corruption is responsible for the challenges of meeting the simplest obligation of worker’s salaries and pensions as well as responsible in most cases for loss of revenues.”

He maintained that: “It is the ICPC’s firm belief that the war against corruption is steadily making progress with the collective commitment of stakeholders in the country as a result of our three prolonged mandate of enforcement, prevention and education and mobilisation of Nigerians.’’

The new building has unique importance to fulfill promise made by the commission at a National Anti- Corruption Summit held in Yola in 2018 to own its offices in all the states of the federation.

According to Owasanoye:”ICPC is poised to supporting the Adamawa State Government to deal with this hydra-headed monster, particularly in the area of prevention, leveraging on our system study and review.”

In recent times, the commission has embarked on several initiatives that focus on combating the menace of corruption, thereby entrenching transparency and accountability in public systems so as to ensure the benefits of good governance to the grassroots, he stressed.

While thanking the government and people of Adamawa State for their generous support in providing the land, he specifically expressed his profound appreciation to the former Governor, Admiral Murtala Nyako, who graciously approved the allocation in 2012.

In his address, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, represented by his deputy, Chief Crowther Seth, stated that: “Today marks the beginning of cooperation between the state government and the ICPC to bring the menace of corruption to the lowest minimum in the state.”

