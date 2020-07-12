News

Corruption in APC, responsible for poverty in Nigeria – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has attributed the growing poverty in the country to corruption in the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government.
The party noted that revelations from the investigation of the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, have exposed attempt by a cabal the presidency to to delink certain of its officials from indictment in the saga.
PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan stated that the alleged allocation of billions of stolen money to certain top government officials, have also exposed the hypocrisy of the APC.
“The picture is becoming clearer on how APC leaders, in the last five years, siphoned and pocketed over N14 trillion, from various government agencies, meant for the development of the nation and the welfare of Nigerians,” the party added.
It noted that the APC administration has failed to expose those involved in the alleged stealing of N9.6 trillion oil money contained in the leaked Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) memo, and regretted that no step was taken by government to investigate and recover the money.
“It equally explains why the APC administration had also failed to expose those behind the reported stealing of N1.1 trillion worth of crude oil, using 18 unregistered vessels linked to some of its leaders and why the money was never recovered,” PDP stated.
The party decried the silence of the presidency on the latest revelation by former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Company (NDDC), Joy Nunieh of massive looting in the agency.

