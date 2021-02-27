Corruption in Nigeria, worse than COVID-19 –Rev Pam

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev Yakubu Pam, has described the corruption in the country as worse than the COVID 19 pandemic. Pam, who made this known while receiving members of an anti-corruption and inter-faith group, the Manyyaba House of the Bayero University, Kano Centre for Democratic Studies in Abuja, urged government to regard corruption as a national emergency.

He said: “We used to think that there is no corruption in religious institutions but revelation has shown it is everywhere.” While noting that the fight against corruption was a priority for the commission, Rev. Pam lamented the extent to which corruption has eaten deep into the fabric of the Nigerian society, adding that it requires a holistic and pragmatic approach. He commended the Manyyaba House for injecting inter-faith content in the fight against corruption.

He said: “This is a very good development, especially when we bring in inter faith in fight against corruption. It is very important for religious leaders to lead the vanguard against corruption.” The Director, Manyyaba House, Prof. Ismaila Zango, who made reference to a project on anti-corruption using inter-faith approach, said the fight against corruption would only succeed when religious values were brought in. Manyyaba further noted that his group was working closely with a number of faith-based organisations and formed anti-corruption clubs in about 47 schools and was also partnering with a host of others.

