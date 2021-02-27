News

Corruption in Nigeria, worse than COVID-19 –Rev Pam

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev Yakubu Pam, has described the corruption in the country as worse than the COVID 19 pandemic. Pam, who made this known while receiving members of an anti-corruption and inter-faith group, the Manyyaba House of the Bayero University, Kano Centre for Democratic Studies in Abuja, urged government to regard corruption as a national emergency.

He said: “We used to think that there is no corruption in religious institutions but revelation has shown it is everywhere.” While noting that the fight against corruption was a priority for the commission, Rev. Pam lamented the extent to which corruption has eaten deep into the fabric of the Nigerian society, adding that it requires a holistic and pragmatic approach. He commended the Manyyaba House for injecting inter-faith content in the fight against corruption.

He said: “This is a very good development, especially when we bring in inter faith in fight against corruption. It is very important for religious leaders to lead the vanguard against corruption.” The Director, Manyyaba House, Prof. Ismaila Zango, who made reference to a project on anti-corruption using inter-faith approach, said the fight against corruption would only succeed when religious values were brought in. Manyyaba further noted that his group was working closely with a number of faith-based organisations and formed anti-corruption clubs in about 47 schools and was also partnering with a host of others.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Police Commission promotes 4 AIGs, CPs to DIG rank

Posted on Author Reporter

…13 CPs to AIG, 23 DCPs to CP, 29 ACPs, others   Emmanuel Onani, Abuja   The Police Service Commission (PSC), Friday, announced the promotion of four Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) and one Commissioner to the substantive rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG). The Commission also elevated 13 Commissioners of Police […]
News

US reports over 4,000 daily COVID-19 deaths for first time

Posted on Author Reporter

  The United States (U.S.) reported more than 4,000 Coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths in one day for the first time on Thursday, as health systems struggle to cope with the number of sick and dying patients. A total of 4,033 people died in connection with the disease within 24 hours, according to the COVID-19 Tracking Project. […]
News Top Stories

Nigeria edges closer to securing $3bn World Bank facility

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Nigeria is close to securing a total of $3 billion as loan from the World Bank, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, has said. The Minister, who disclosed this during a Citi Bank Investor update call with the Nigerian government yesterday, stated that negotiations with the World Bank “is on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica