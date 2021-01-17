News

Corruption, insecurity threat to Nigeria’s unity –Obi

Former Anambra State Governor, Mr Peter Obi, has described as a serious threat to Nigeria’s Unity, the alarming level of corruption and worsening level of security in the country.

 

Obi made this known in a message to mark the Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebrated on Friday. He explained that the level of corruption, bad governance, insecurity of lives and property prevalent in the country, has continued to threaten the unity for which the heroes past sacrificed their lives.

 

“If left unchecked, the unity of our dear nation will continue to be threatened by the heavy burden of political rascality and irresponsibility of public office holders.

 

“Our heroes past did not fight for a nation that would be plagued by debts, of which the funds are not clearly accounted for; insecurity of lives and property, and high of corruption that has continued to weaken our economy,” Obi explained. Obi urged Nigerians to always look beyond tribal and religious affiliations in relating with one another.

 

He said that is the kind of nation Nigeria’s fallen heroes dreamt of and fought for. “Building our country Nigeria is a collective obligation. We must tear down the tribal and religious walls that divide us and unite together to achieve a common goal: the Nigeria of our dreams”, Obi stated.

 

He called on leaders at all levels of government to see leadership as opportunity for sacrifice. “Our fallen heroes all paid the ultimate sacrifice with their lives. Our leaders must understand that they leadership is a call to service and sacrifice, for the good of the nation,” Obi added.

