Corruption is killing Nigerians –Ganduje

The Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has lamented the spate at which corruption is spreading in Nigeria, saying it is killing the country and if not restricted, will hinder development. Governor Ganduje, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, stated this yesterday in Kano at the inauguration of the Anti-Corruption Steering Committee convened by the Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, the anti-graft agency in the state.

“Believe me; we need not say that corruption in this country is killing every one of us. The truth of the matter is that we will never develop or progress with this level of corruption in this country,” Ganduje stated. Speaking on the function of the committee, he explained that whosoever is found wanting by the commission, whether within or outside government, will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“This committee is one of the most important committees that we will inaugurate in the state. “This is because this anti-graft agency has a dual role and responsibility: The first role is that of public complaints. People might have one complaint or the other that needs to be sorted out either between individuals, or between groups and individuals, or between individual and government or even between neighbours and friends. This could be resolved amicably and cannot be referred to as crime. “On the other hand is anti-corruption which is a fight against crime.

This means the double role should not be misconstrued as just the fight against crime. “This committee will bring out strategies whereby the people of Kano state will have the benefit of both complaining and getting settlement amicably and the fight against corruption and enforcement of the law where it arises.

“This will open the door for people to know that they can benefit from the two,” Ganduje declared. He further praised the performance of the commission since its inception and the achievements so far. “It is only in Kano that the anti-corruption agency is working like the ones established at the federal level. Within the government and outside, anyone that errs will pay the price as there is no sacrificial lamb,” Ganduje stated. Earlier in his address, the chairman of the anti-graft agency, Muhyi Magaji Rimingado, explained that setting up the committee is an evidence of the level at which the Kano State Government holds on to transparency in governance.

