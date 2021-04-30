News Top Stories

Corruption is killing Nigerians –Ganduje

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Comment(0)

The Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has lamented the spate at which corruption is spreading in Nigeria, saying it is killing the country and if not restricted, will hinder development. Governor Ganduje, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, stated this yesterday in Kano at the inauguration of the Anti-Corruption Steering Committee convened by the Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, the anti-graft agency in the state.

“Believe me; we need not say that corruption in this country is killing every one of us. The truth of the matter is that we will never develop or progress with this level of corruption in this country,” Ganduje stated. Speaking on the function of the committee, he explained that whosoever is found wanting by the commission, whether within or outside government, will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“This committee is one of the most important committees that we will inaugurate in the state. “This is because this anti-graft agency has a dual role and responsibility: The first role is that of public complaints. People might have one complaint or the other that needs to be sorted out either between individuals, or between groups and individuals, or between individual and government or even between neighbours and friends. This could be resolved amicably and cannot be referred to as crime. “On the other hand is anti-corruption which is a fight against crime.

This means the double role should not be misconstrued as just the fight against crime. “This committee will bring out strategies whereby the people of Kano state will have the benefit of both complaining and getting settlement amicably and the fight against corruption and enforcement of the law where it arises.

“This will open the door for people to know that they can benefit from the two,” Ganduje declared. He further praised the performance of the commission since its inception and the achievements so far. “It is only in Kano that the anti-corruption agency is working like the ones established at the federal level. Within the government and outside, anyone that errs will pay the price as there is no sacrificial lamb,” Ganduje stated. Earlier in his address, the chairman of the anti-graft agency, Muhyi Magaji Rimingado, explained that setting up the committee is an evidence of the level at which the Kano State Government holds on to transparency in governance.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ex-CBN gov, Soludo, declares intention to contest Anambra guber poll

Posted on Author OKEY MADUFORO AWKA

Former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Prof Charles Soludo, yesterday put to rest speculations about his rumoured ambition for the governorship seat of Anambra State as he finally declared his interest in the 6th November election in the state.   Although he said that he was still consulting, he finally bowed to pressure especially […]
News Top Stories

IMF reserve: Buhari calls for reallocation of $204bn

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…backs debt relief for developing countries President presents 2021 budget next week President Muhammadu Buhari has called for the reallocation of the unused $204 who represented the president at the virtual highlevel meeting of Heads of State and Government on financing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in the era of COVID- 19 and beyond. […]
News

#EndSARS: FG adjusts upwards salary of policemen – IGP

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA

The Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, yesterday said that officers and men of the force will continue to enjoy Health Insurance Scheme of the government even after their retirement. He also said the force is working in collaboration with the Police Service Commission(PSC) to ensure that officers who lost their lives and those in-jured […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica