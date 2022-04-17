Corruption: Lawyers fault pardon of Nyame, Dariye

• Only Northern State govs can pardon them –Ozekhome (SAN)

• It means anti-corruption’s a fluke –Jibrin Okutepa (SAN)

Some lawyers yesterday were divided over the morality of the presidential pardon granted to former governors of Plateau State, Senator Joshua Dariye and his Taraba State counterpart, Rev Jolly Nyame. The National Council of State had on Thursday endorsed the pardon of Dariye, Nyame and 157 other convicts following the recommendation of the Presidential Advisory Committee on the Prerogative of Mercy.

The 12-member committee, inaugurated by the President, Muhammadu Buhari, in 2018 is headed by the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

Although all the lawyers agreed that the President has the constitutional right to grant state pardon at his discretion, they however challenged the pardon on moral ground, adding that it was a not true representation of what the present government claimed it stands for which is anti-corruption.

Reacting, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Jibrin Okutepa, while speaking during an interview on Channels TV, monitored in Abuja said that, “We are all aware of the reasons they were arraigned and found guilty by the Supreme Court. They are politically exposed people in our society. “One of the greatest things that have retarded the growth of Nigeria today is corruption. It is the best enterprise in Nigeria today.

So, when I heard that Buhari agreed to pardon the ex-governors, I wept for this country. The reason is that the mantra for which this person came to power is that of corruption. “The duty of the Nigerian government is to fight and eradicate corruption. Corruption has become so cancerous and all hands must be on deck to fight it. I am so upset by the decision because the ex-governor of Plateau State has his appeal dismissed in March 2021 by the Supreme Court. “In this country, the executive had on a series of occasions said that one of the things affecting against corruption fight is the judiciary.

So, if the judiciary, therefore, enforces the provisions of the law and sends the ex-governors to prison, why does the executive sabotage its own law.”

Another SAN, Chief Mike Ozekhome noted that there is a more worrisome legal conundrum in the entire presidential pardon as it pertains to the two former governors.

According to him: “This is whether the president could have legally granted pardon to former Governors Joshua Dariye and Jolly Nyame of Plateau and Taraba States respectively, having regards to the fact that both men were convicted for offences allegedly committed between November 2000 and May 2007.

“The offences, under which they were tried and convicted fall under State laws which took place after the promulgation of the 1999 Constitution during which time they were governors. Specifically, they were tried and convicted under sections 115,119 and 309 of the Penal Code Act, Cap 532, LFN, 1990, obviously an existing State law within the meaning, import and true purport of sections 315(1)(b) and 318 of the 1999 Constitution.

This Act which became effective as a state law is applicable to the FCT and the Northern states.

“This Penal Code Act,not being a federal legislation of the NASS, became an existing state law deemed duly enacted by the 19 Northern States by virtue of section 315(1)(b) of the 1999 Constitution. It becomes clear therefore that only the governors of Plateau and Taraba States could have legally and rightly granted pardon to Dariye and Nyame, invoking section 212 of the Constitution; and not Mr President under section 175 of the Constitution.

“Senators Joshua Dariye and Jolly Nyame, both former governors, had been convicted and imprisoned for stealing billions of naira from the coffers of their state treasuries and thus impoverished the very people they were elected to govern. These individuals were the Chief Executives of their states. They had sworn oaths of office and allegiance to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and vowed that they would govern their states with utmost good faith.

“However, they betrayed their people by stealing from them. They breached the trust reposed in them. None of them admitted their guilt or wrongdoings until the courts found them guilty, up to the Supreme Court. As a matter of fact, Joshua Dariye was a sitting Senator when the Supreme Court affirmed the 10-year jail term earlier passed on him.

What then is the basis for granting pardon to these individuals in a country where corruption is the bane and struts around imperiously like a peacock? “I had noted severally since 2013 (after my release from a 3-week horrific ordeal in the hands of kidnappers), that we must kill corruption which had become the 37th richest and most potent state in Nigeria, before it kills us.

By granting pardon to these treasury looters, Buhari is reviving, nurturing and watering corruption with State powers.

“When the Council of State recently authorized the pardon of 159 convicts, including Senator Joshua Dariye of Plateau State and ex-Governor Jolly Nyame of Taraba State, who were both imprisoned for stealing N1.16 billion and N1.6 billion respectively, many Nigerians justifiably showed anger because these two political leaders had been duly tried and convicted for stealing money belonging to their respective states.

The courts in Nigeria were unanimous in their verdicts that they were corrupt and had corruptly enriched themselves while serving as governors of their respective states. They were still serving their sentences.

“These men had betrayed the trust their people reposed in them by stealing money meant for the development of their respective states while serving as their chief executives. “I dare say that in these two instances, both the President and the Council of State goofed and abused their undoubted constitutional powers and privileges.

“A constitutional issue as volatile as this could have been better managed if the minders of the president had told him the embarrassment this could cause the government in the estimation the comity of nations. And it is doing just that.

“This brazen abuse of power will definitely ricochet and erode the confidence of our international partners in the fight against corruption. It will also dampen the morale of the agencies fighting corruption, such as EFCC, the Nigeria Police Force, and the ICPC, amongst others.

“This singular ill-advised act of abuse of power will also definitely embolden political thieves and unrepentant pilferers of our national commonwealth.

It shows that once you are a friend of the President or a member of his political party, or his acolyte and supporter, you can get away with any crime. In other words, in Nigeria, corruption surely pays!

“With this action, the fight against corruption appears forlorn and a mirage. What is the essence of spending scarce resources in the name of fighting corruption if at the end of the day, the convicts will be pardoned and stroll into their palatial homes in splendour in this ugly manner?

“Granted that the constitution gives the President and the Governors the power of prerogative to pardon criminals in deserving circumstances, must it be done in the vulgar way and manner the instant case was handled?

“In fairness to the president, not all the 159 convicts and ex-convicts granted presidential pardon are politicians. But, the most prominent of them are the two former governors.

That is what has led to the national rockus, bedlam and hoopla. This is because it could be argued ( and rightly too), that the main essence of the last meeting of the Council of State was to give imprimatur to, and grant pardon to the two political heavy weights, while making up the number with some insignificant lightweight ones, using garnished veneer and sleight of hand.

“The president by so doing has certainly violated the provisions of the Constitution and his oaths of office and allegiance to defend the Constitution. This recent pardon, in my humble view, is the worst way to fight corruption.

It will further water, nurture and elevate corruption to a fundamental objective and directive principle of State policy. It is so sad and counterproductive.”

