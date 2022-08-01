Metro & Crime

Corruption, major plague threatening Nigeria -CGI

The Comptroller-General of Immigration (CGI), Isah Jere Idris, has said that corruption remains one of the main plagues threatening the growth and survival of Nigeria.

 

The CGI who stated this at the induction ceremony of newly nominated personnel into the Anti- Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) of the Service in Abuja, also vowed that every necessary effort will be made to frontally combat all forms of sharp practices across commands and formations in the service.

His words: “I need not overemphasise the fact that corruption remains one of the main plagues threatening the growth and survival of our country. It has continued to take its toll on virtually all areas of our national endeavours. In some instances, corrupt practices are becoming part of the acceptable societal norms.

 

“This is dangerous and must be resisted by all persons of goodwill. I must inform you that your assignment as a member of ACTU may not be easy because corruption and indeed corrupt persons will always fight back, but I assure you of regular support from management to enable you to make a meaningful  impact.”

 

Idris commended the efforts of the leadership of Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for the robust relationship and collaboration between the two agencies and called for its sustenance.

 

He specifically appreciated the improved joint capacity-building efforts between both agencies and reiterated that training and retraining activities remain very critical for organisational growth and development.

 

Earlier, the chairman of ICPC, Professor Bolaji Owasoneye, represented by Mr. Abbia Udofia, commended the service for the bold move to constitute a strong Anti- Corruption Unit to join in the fight against corrupt and poor service delivery practices

 

