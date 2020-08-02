Corruption: Match your words with action, PDP tells Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it was not enough for President Muhammadu Buhari to declare that some officials of his administration were corrupt, but to match his words with action by immediately charging those already indicted to court.

Buhari had said over the weekend that some appointed government officials had abused the trust reposed on them, going by the revelations of various government probe panels.

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the president’s acceptance had vindicated its position that “the Buhari administration is replete with treasury looters, who had been enjoying the cover of government.”

The party however, said unless the president brings to justice, those officials of his government as well as leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who were indicted for corruption, his declaration would be like the promises he made to Nigerians in 2015 when he was seeking their mandate.

“It is public knowledge that the APC administration had provided cover for loads of corrupt individuals in its fold as none of the government officials and APC leaders, who have been openly indicted for corruption, abuse of office and treasury looting, have been held culpable and prosecuted.

“Instead, what the nation is witnessing is the constant harassment, intimidation, hounding and persecution of opposition leaders and other Nigerians with dissenting views, with trumped-up charges,” PDP stated.

It reminded Buhari that individuals found wanting in looting of billions of naira from the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), the North East Development Commission (NEDC) among other agencies, were allowed to walk away with just a pat on the wrist.

It therefore called on the president to stop his present approach in the fight against corruption and allow those behind the corruption in government agencies and parastatals to be charged to court.

