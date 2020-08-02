News

Corruption: Match your words with action, PDP tells Buhari

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it was not enough for President Muhammadu Buhari to declare that some officials of his administration were corrupt, but to match his words with action by immediately charging those already indicted to court.

 

Buhari had said over the weekend that some appointed government officials had abused the trust reposed on them, going by the revelations of various government probe panels.

 

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the president’s acceptance had vindicated its position that “the Buhari administration is replete with treasury looters, who had been enjoying the cover of government.”

 

The party however, said unless the president brings to justice, those officials of his government as well as leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who were indicted for corruption, his declaration would be like the promises he made to Nigerians in 2015 when he was seeking their mandate.

 

“It is public knowledge that the APC administration had provided cover for loads of corrupt individuals in its fold as none of the government officials and APC leaders, who have been openly indicted for corruption, abuse of office and treasury looting, have been held culpable and prosecuted.

 

“Instead, what the nation is witnessing is the constant harassment, intimidation, hounding and persecution of opposition leaders and other Nigerians with dissenting views, with trumped-up charges,” PDP stated.

 

It reminded Buhari that individuals found wanting in looting of billions of naira from the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), the North East Development Commission (NEDC) among other agencies, were allowed to walk away with just a pat on the wrist.

It therefore called on the president to stop his present approach in the fight against corruption and allow those behind the corruption in government agencies and parastatals to be charged to court.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ekiti Assembly approves N91.1bn 2020 Budget review

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti

E kiti State House of Assembly has ratified an approval of N91.1billion for the 2020 Budget review as its passage followed consideration of a report by the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation at Friday plenary presided over by Speaker Funminiyi Afuye.     Chairman of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Mrs. Olubunmi […]
News

Biden warns of Russian election meddling after receiving intelligence briefings

Posted on Author Reporter

  Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said on Friday he is now getting intelligence briefings, and has been told Russia continues to try to meddle in November’s U.S. election. China also was conducting activities “designed for us to lose confidence in the outcome” of the 2020 election, Biden told supporters during an online fundraiser […]
News

Man paraded for killing girlfriend as father is nabbed for attempting to kill daughter

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

The Oyo State Police Commissioner, Mr. Nwachukwu Enwonwu yesterday paraded some armed robbery suspects and kidnappers including alleged murderers and attempted murderers numbering 30, among them, Shagbada Erigga (26) who allegedly killed his girlfriend in Ibadan, the state capital.   According to the police, Shagbada on Sunday, June 21, 2020 picked up the deceased lady, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: