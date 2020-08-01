News

Corruption: Match your words with action, PDP tells Buhari

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it was not enough for President Muhammadu Buhari to declare that some officials of his administration were corrupt, but to match his words with action by immediately charging those already indicted to court.

Buhari had said over the weekend that some appointed government officials had abused the trust reposed on them, going by the revelations of various government probe panels.

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the president’s acceptance had vindicated its position that “the Buhari administration is replete with treasury looters, who had been enjoying the cover of government.”

The party however, said unless the president brings to justice, those officials of his government as well as leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who were indicted for corruption, his declaration would be like the promises he made to Nigerians in 2015 when he was seeking their mandate.

“It is public knowledge that the APC administration had provided cover for loads of corrupt individuals in its fold as none of the government officials and APC leaders, who have been openly indicted for corruption, abuse of office and treasury looting, have been held culpable and prosecuted.

“Instead, what the nation is witnessing is the constant harassment, intimidation, hounding and persecution of opposition leaders and other Nigerians with dissenting views, with trumped-up charges,” PDP stated.

It reminded Buhari that individuals found wanting in looting of billions of naira from the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), the North East Development Commission (NEDC) among other agencies, were allowed to walk away with just a pat on the wrist.

It therefore called on the president to stop his present approach in the fight against corruption and allow those behind the corruption in government agencies and parastatals to be charged to court.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

New blood test can improve liver cancer screening

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers at the United States (US) National Cancer Institute (NCI) said an experimental blood test may improve screening for the most common form of liver cancer. According to the findings of a new study published in the journal ‘Cell,’ the test checks people for previous exposure to certain viruses that may interact with the immune […]
News

Peace parley over plans to sack Imo Speaker ends in fracas

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

Efforts to broker peace among warring lawmakers following a plot to impeach the Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Chiji Collins, has ended in fiasco. The parley ended when one of the lawmakers supporting the Speaker, Hon. Samuel Otuibe allegedly attacked a female colleague and two other lawmakers with a wine bottle and […]
News

Trigger-happy policeman shoots, kills man, injures another in Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

A yet-to-be-identified trigger-happy police officer attached to the Testing Ground Police Station Area Command in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Thursday afternoon, shot and killed a 32-year-old businessman, Mr. Yemi Ajayi, at Iwo-Road under Bridge. The bullet, after hitting the driver, Kayode Ajayi, on the hand while he was trying to open the door of his […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: