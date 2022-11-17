Corruption: Ohanaeze youths berate EFCC

The Youth Council Worldwide of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has berated the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over its approach to the fight against corruption. In a statement by Okwu Nnabuike (National President) and Obinna Achionye (National Secretary), the group urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly to save the anti-corruption commission from further assault. It condemned “the Gestapo style with which the EFCC invaded the residence of Senator Rochas Okorocha in Abuja”. The youths added: “The Zamfara State Government under Governor Bello Matawalle is also being harassed unnecessarily by the EFCC. “Just the other day, the EFCC sneaked into a court and got an interim forfeiture order against Senator Ike Ekweremadu, a man who is already undergoing the most excruciating trying moment.” The statement claimed that the attacks on Matawalle and others were politicallyinduced. The group said: “Enough of the media trial and witch hunt, the governor must be allowed to concentrate.”
Toxic fuel importation: PDP accuses APC cabal
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for an independent inquiry into the importation of toxic fuel into the country. This is even as the party has accused unnamed leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) of conniving with foreign interests to import the product. PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo […]
Insecurity: MBF accuses herders of destroying farms to feed cattle
The Middle Belt Forum (MBF), Tuesday, raised the alarm over massive destruction of large expanse of farmlands by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Zowrru village in Miango District of Bassa Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau State. National Publicity Secretary, MBF, Dr Isuwa Dogo, who disclosed this in Abuja, alleged that the herdsmen had, in recent […]
IPPIS: FG suspends salaries of 331 workers over non-compliance
The Federal Government has suspended the salaries of 331 Civil servants for alleged failure to comply with the rules of Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS ). Information from the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation said the sanctioned workers failed to update their online records and also participate in the […]
