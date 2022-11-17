News

Corruption: Ohanaeze youths berate EFCC

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

The Youth Council Worldwide of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has berated the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over its approach to the fight against corruption. In a statement by Okwu Nnabuike (National President) and Obinna Achionye (National Secretary), the group urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly to save the anti-corruption commission from further assault. It condemned “the Gestapo style with which the EFCC invaded the residence of Senator Rochas Okorocha in Abuja”. The youths added: “The Zamfara State Government under Governor Bello Matawalle is also being harassed unnecessarily by the EFCC. “Just the other day, the EFCC sneaked into a court and got an interim forfeiture order against Senator Ike Ekweremadu, a man who is already undergoing the most excruciating trying moment.” The statement claimed that the attacks on Matawalle and others were politicallyinduced. The group said: “Enough of the media trial and witch hunt, the governor must be allowed to concentrate.”

 

