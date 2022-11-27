Politics

Corruption: Ondo Speaker, two others know fate Jan. 25

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo, Akure Comment(0)

An Akure High Court will on January 25 decide whether or not the Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon Bamidele David Oleyeloogun and two others should face prosecution over allegations of fraud levelled against them.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had dragged the Speaker, a lawmaker, Felemu-Gudu Bankole and a civil servant, Segun Oyadeyi to court for alleged misappropriation of N2.4million belonging to the State Assembly. The fund was meant for a seminar, which the lawmakers and the civil servant were meant to attend.

However, when the case came up for hearing at the weekend, the lawmakers said the EFCC lacked the power to prosecute offences affecting the finances and assets of the state as there exists a law enacted by the Assembly to tackle corruption allegations in the state.

The defendants in the preliminary objection filed to the EFCC charges by their counsel, Mr Femi Emodamori asked the Court to decline jurisdiction and strike out the charges against them because the EFCC has no right to prosecute them.

The defendants said the charge AK/106C/2022 filed by the EFCC is flawed, having not been initiated in due compliance with the process of the law.

 

