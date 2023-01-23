Corruption, Other Allegations: PDP fights back

The Presidential Campaign Organisation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has opened a can of worms against the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, insisting that he is not fit to contest next month’s presidential election. In a live televised press conference yesterday, the PDP media team led by Director of Strategic Communications, Otunba Dele Momodu, took turns to list the alleged offences of the APC candidate, which, they said, should be the basis for his disqualification from vying for the nation’s number one job. These include a petition against him before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) bordering on corruption and misappropriation of public funds; conviction in court on drug related offence, formation of militia group known as ‘Jagaban Soldiers” and “Battalions” as well as threat to life. The team also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, for compromising his position and using his position to interfere in the conduct of free and fair elections. Dr. Daniel Bwala, a spokesperson of Atiku-Okowa Campaign Organisation, noted that a former Managing Director of Alpha Beta, a few years ago, lodged a petition at the EFCC against Tinubu. “The petition involves massive corruption and misappropriation of funds belonging to the government of Lagos State, abuse of official office and conflict of interests. “The said petition raised issues bordering on a wide range of corruption allegations and we call on the EFCC to address the nation on their findings of the investigation which we believe is long overdue,” Bwala demanded. He also alleged that a court in Chicago, the United States of America, convicted the APC candidate on drug and narcotic related cases to which he forfeited huge sums of money. The spokesperson noted that Nigeria is afflicted by abuse, and other drug related cases, which he stated, has constituted a threat to national security. Bwala recalled that the nation’s anti-corruption agency, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) recently intercepted large volumes of cocaine, and said: “The nation is still awaiting a statement about not only the immediate individuals who were arrested but the links and association of these individuals to any person no matter how highly placed he or she are in the society. “We call on the NDLEA to address the nation on the busted drugs and possible linkage.” He accused Tinubu of creating “Jagaban Soldiers” and “Battalions”, through his agents, for the purposes of executing his political agenda. This agenda, according to him, could have a wider implication to the peaceful conduct of elections and the human rights of the citizens of Nigeria. “Only God knows what their plans are, but it is predictable because the militia was created shortly after the leaked video of the candidate of APC in London calling on his followers and members of APC to embark on widespread violence towards the election. The video has been in the public domain. “Also shortly after his declaration, violence has visited several states by members of APC on opposition in rallies, homes, streets etc. “The creation of a militia has never happened in the history of politics in Nigeria until now. “We call on Nigeria’s security and intelligence platforms to investigate and where necessary, arrest all those involved including the presidential candidate of the APC.” Bwala alleged that the lives of PDP members have been threatened by the members of APC, stating that he has received several threats from the APC candidate and his campaign team. Atiku’s spokesperson said Keyamo, who is a member of Buhari’s cabinet, is using his position to bully and intimidate an institution of government. He stated that the minister: “Has written a letter to agencies of the government who are the same members of the executive branch of government and demanded that in 72 hours they should prosecute a presidential candidate of PDP (Atiku Abubakar). “In their press conference they bragged about their powers and control of the law enforcement.” “He (Keyamo), whilst serving as a cabinet member and campaign spokesman uses the taxpayers’ money and official privilege and powers to heavily compromise the agencies of government,” he adde

