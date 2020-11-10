News

Corruption: Peruvian Congress votes to impeach President Vizcarra

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Peru’s Congress has voted to impeach President Martin Vizcarra over allegations he handed out government contracts in return for bribes.
Vizcarra said he would accept the vote, not take any legal action, and leave the presidential palace, reports the BBC.
Manuel Merino, the speaker of Congress, is expected to assume the presidency until July 2021 – when Vizcarra’s term was due to end.
It is the second attempt over the last two months to oust the president.
Vizcarra, 57, has previously denied allegations that he accepted bribes worth 2.3m soles ($640,000; £487,000) when he was governor of the southern Moquegua region.
Before the vote, he also warned that any impeachment could throw the country into turmoil as it grapples with a severe economic recession brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
But on Monday, 105 lawmakers voted in favour of the motion – 19 voted against it and another four abstained.
Several lawmakers sympathetic to Vizcarra have spoken out against the decision.
“This is a coup in disguise. We need calm, but also a lot of citizen vigilance,” said George Forsyth, a former mayor who is running in next year’s presidential race.
Déjà vu?
An impeachment vote held on September 18 fell far short of gaining the necessary votes when only 32 lawmakers cast their ballot in favour of removing Vizcarra.
The impeachment proceedings two months ago focussed on allegations that Vizcarra had misused public funds, which he denied.
Vizcarra became president in March 2018 after his predecessor in office, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, resigned amid allegations of vote buying.
He has been embroiled in a bitter battle with Congress, which is dominated by rival parties, since he took office.
Last year, the president dissolved Congress arguing that lawmakers were obstructing his anti-corruption agenda.
A new Congress was elected in January but tension remains high between the legislative and the executive with Vizcarra accusing lawmakers of fostering “chaos and disorder”.
Presidential elections are scheduled for April 2021 and Vizcarra is banned by the constitution from running for a second term.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

El-Rufai: Zazzau’s new Emir selected to redress colonial injustice

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, yesterday said that the new Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli, was appointed to redress a colonial injustice meted out to the people of the emirate years ago.   Govere El-Rufai, who made this known during the presentation of staff of office to the new Emir, recalled that […]
News

Six feared dead as #EndSARS protest turns violent in Abuja

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

…houses, vehicles, shops burnt About six persons are said to have died at Apo Mechanic village, Abuja following clashes between EndSARS protesters and hoodlums. Trouble allegedly started when some miscreants appeared and accosted the peaceful protesters at Kabusa Junction. An eyewitness account said the protesters resisted the intruders who came with all manner of dangerous […]
News

Lagos East election: Tinubu, APC endorse Abiru

Posted on Author Our Reporters

National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the Lagos State chapter of the party yesterday endorsed the candidacy of former Commissioner for Finance in the state, Mr. Tokunbo Abiru, for the forthcoming Lagos East Senatorial by-election. The party’s state Assistant Publicity Secretary, Mr Abiodun Salami, gave the confirmation in an […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: