Corruption, politics, bane of Nigerian football – Taju Disu

The fluctuation in results and downward slide in development of football are largely caused by politics and corruption on the part of some recent and current administrators of the game. A former international and the President of the Youth Sports Federation in Lagos State, Tajudeen Disu, who made this assertion on Wednesday stressed that Nigeria deserved to be better placed in the game than what we have now.

Disu argued that selfish interests of administrators have ruined the fortunes of the game in recent time. “We were used to proper developmental process in our time from one cadre to the other but now, people are eager to get all they could grab for their personal gains. “These administrators are after money and they care not what happens to the game now and in the future. They play their politics to gain power and forget about the game after getting mandate.

“We have been on this lane for so long but I pray we get out of it in the interest of the game and in the interest of our youths. “People who know nothing about the game are calling the shots. They sign contract with white coaches in dollars and milk the system dry. We cannot continue like this.”

Disu stressed that more exfootballers must be brought in to save the system while attention should shift to the grassroots. “I don’t know what ex-players did to them,
they are always afraid to work with them.

We need to go back to the grassroots and bring out talents from the schools to help the game. “We know where the shoe pinches and the passion for the game is there. That is the driving force for me in the positions I hold today in football,” Disu added. He stressed that there was urgent need to right the wrongs in the country.

