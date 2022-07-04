Corruption Probe: FG ‘sacks’ acting Accountant-General, Chukwuyere Anamekwe

Chukwuyere Anamekwe has been removed from office as the Acting Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), The Witness is reporting.

According to the online newspaper, he was replaced two weeks ago with Mr. Okolieaboh Ezeoke Sylvis, a former TSA (Treasury Single Account) Director.

Anamekwe’s low key removal from office followed allegations that he was being probed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

It was also learnt that the government was not comfortable with his revelation that it was borrowing to pay salaries.

Anamekwe, who was appointed as acting AGF on the May 22 following the arrest of Mr Ahmed Idris, former AGF, by the EFCC over corruption allegations, made the controversial revelation on government borrowing to pay salaries on June 14. He was later replaced seven days after.

A source said that the Federal Government has commenced search for a new AGF.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Mrs. Folasade Yemi-Esan has issued a circular to that effect.

In a memo titled: “Commencement of the process of appointment of a substantive Accountant-General of the Federation”, the HoCSF directed permanent secretaries to forward details of eligible directors on Grade 17 to her on or before 4:00 pm on Wednesday July 6, 2022.

The memo stated the qualification of level 17 officers qualified for the position.

There are: “Those who have attained the position of Substantive Director (Grade 17) on or before January 1, 2020 and are not retiring from the service earlier than December 31, 2024 are eligible to participate in the selection process while officers undergoing disciplinary proceedings are excluded.”

Attempts to get senior government officials to clarify the allegation of borrowing to pay salaries were unsuccessful.

The Ministry of Finance directed this reporter to the AG-F who it said “he should be in a better position to clarify it”.

Spokesman for the Office of AG-F Henshaw Ogubike said: “The man that granted the interview is not around for now.”

An official of the Debt Management Office (DMO) said: “You probably should clarify from the AGF or FMFBNP. Funds raised by the DMO are deposited directly into the FGN’s Accounts at the CBN for spending on capital projects. As you know, the DMO does not disburse funds.

“The AG-F is the administrative head of the treasury of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The office holder is often appointed by the President of Nigeria to serve a four year term as stipulated in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

