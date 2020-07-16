Corruption probe: Reps issue warrant of arrest on NDDC MD, as IMC stage walk out

…Akpabio, Nunieh absent

The Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Thursday walked out on the House of Representatives committee on NDDC investigating the alleged corruption and other activities of the Commission, including the N81.5 billion frivolous expenses in five months.

This is just as the House committee has issued a bench warrant on the Commission’s acting Managing Director, Mr. Pondei Kemerbrandikumo.

Trouble started when Kemerbrandikumo declined to make a presentation before the committee presided by the Chairman, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-ojo insisting that the lawmaker should recuse himself because he was “an interested party in allegations against the Commission”.

Kemerbrandikumo said: ”We are not comfortable with the chairman of this committee presiding over a matter in which he’s an accused party. The NDDC has overtime accused Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo of different crimes against the NDDC. He’s an interested party and we do not believe that the NDDC can have justice because he cannot sit in his own case.

“We have no issue appearing, we have appeared before the Senate adhoc Committee. As long as he’s the Chairman of this committee, the NDDC will not make any presentation here. There’s no point of order here, we are just stating our stand.”

Although, other lawmakers had intervened explaining that the issues raised were personal and there was no petition or any document before the House accusing the committee’s chairman, the acting Managing Director led other members of the IMC out of the probe venue.

Reacting to this, members of the Committee, who described the action of the NDDC IMC as contempt of the parliament, issued warrant of arrest on the team while members passed vote of confidence on the Commitee’s Chairman, Tunji-ojo.

Earlier, a member of the Committee, Shehu Koko raised a point of order that the MD should not personalize the issues, saying he should not decide how the House should conduct its affairs.

Koko said: ”If you have anything against the Chairman you can go to EFCC (Economic Financial Crimes Commission), ICPC (Independent Corrupt Practices Commission) or any of the security outfits to lay your complaints but as far as the rules of this House is concerned, you can not come here and decide how we should conduct our affairs. The rules of the parliament stands, nobody can dictate to us here because this is not the matter in question.”

Moving the motion to issue warrant of arrest on NDDC IMC, House Spokesman, Hon. Benjamin Kalu commended the committee members for the maturity exhibited in the face of provocations by the NDDC Managing Director.

