Corruption: Sanwo-Olu goes after civil servants, contractors, others

…Okays bill establishing anti-graft agency in Lagos Henceforth, trouble awaits corrupt civil servants, contractors and anyone in Lagos who engages in financial misappropriation as the state’s Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu signed a bill establishing an anti-corruption commission in the state into law.

With the legislation coming into force, the anti-corruption commission, which expected to be established soon by the governor, is backed by the instrument of law to investigate and prosecute officials of the state government and registered contractors indicted for economic crimes and financial misappropriation.

New Telegraph authoritatively learnt that there have been reported cases of corruption involvng some contractors and government officials within the current and the previous adminstration.

But to stem the tide of the cases through the instrument of the law, the legislation was sponsored by the executive arm of the government and was signed into law days after it was passed by the House of Assembly.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also assented to Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission Bill of 2021 at a brief ceremony held in Alausa, saying that the state under his administration has taken a step further to deepen the culture of accountability and transparency in the expenditure of appropriated public funds.

Other bills assented to by Governor Sanwo-Olu were: the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority Bill of 2021, initiated by the executive arm to coordinate activities of lotteries agencies operating within the state.

Speaking after the signing bills into law, Sanwo-Olu said the action was a testimony to the state government’s effort towards entrenching accountability in governance and checking malfeasance among officers entrusted with public resources.