Metro & Crime

Corruption: Sanwo-Olu goes after civil servants, contractors, others

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

…Okays bill establishing anti-graft agency in Lagos

Henceforth, trouble awaits corrupt civil servants, contractors and anyone in Lagos who engages in financial misappropriation as the state’s Governor, Mr  Babajide Sanwo-Olu signed  a bill establishing an anti-corruption commission in the state into law.

With the legislation coming into force, the anti-corruption commission, which expected to be established soon by the governor, is backed by the instrument of law to investigate and prosecute officials of the state government and registered contractors indicted for economic crimes and financial misappropriation.
New Telegraph authoritatively learnt that there have been reported cases of corruption involvng some contractors and government officials within the current  and the previous adminstration.
But to stem the tide of the cases through the instrument of the law, the legislation was sponsored by the executive arm of the government and was signed into law days after it was passed by the House of Assembly.
Governor Sanwo-Olu also assented to Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission Bill of 2021 at a brief ceremony held in Alausa, saying that the state under his administration has taken a step further to deepen the culture of accountability and transparency in the expenditure of appropriated public funds.
Other bills assented to by Governor Sanwo-Olu were: the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority Bill of 2021, initiated by the executive arm to coordinate activities of lotteries agencies operating within the state.
Speaking after the signing bills into law, Sanwo-Olu said the action was a testimony to the state government’s effort towards entrenching accountability in governance and checking malfeasance among officers entrusted with public resources.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Bello swears in new Kogi Chief Judge

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Kogi State Government has inaugurated Justice Henry Olusuyi as the Chief Judge of the state. The swearing-in ceremony was held on Wednesday in Lokoja, the state capital. Justice Oluseyi was sworn in at 10:35 am after taking his Oath of Office. In attendance were Governor Yahaya Bello, the state Deputy Governor, Edward Onaja; […]
Metro & Crime

FG’s treating bandits’ insurgents with kid gloves – Senator Okon

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The pioneer publicity and organising secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Anietie Okon has berated the way and manner the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is handling the activities of bandits and insurgents in some parts of the North describing it as unsatisfactory.   Okon, a Third Republic Senator from Akwa Ibom State and national […]
Metro & Crime

Building collapses: LASEMA rescues, treats 2

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A building directly opposite Ebute Metta Comprehensive Health Centre has te collapsed with two people trapped. The trapped female senior citizen and a girl in the self collapsed building who sustained minor injuries were rescued, attended and stabilized by emergency responders in the LASAMBUS before their release. The 25-year-old self collapsed three-storey building located at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica